Sports
New names on the Michael Hawkesworth National Championships Roll of Honor – British Para Table Tennis
Day one of the Michael Hawkesworth National Championships in Sheffield saw some highly competitive matches and remarkable performances that highlighted the growth of Para table tennis in Britain.
In the absence of a number of performance athletes it was an opportunity for some of the promising young players to challenge for the titles and 19 year old Jacob Wicks claimed his first national title in Class 6 with 3-0 wins against Fliss Pickard and Dan Thomson.
“I'm so happy I can finally do it,” he said. It took a long time and I trained a lot, so it's nice to see it paying off.
The Welshman from Cwmbran recently moved to Sheffield, where he is combining training with the British team with studying policing at Sheffield Hallam University.
Moving to Sheffield has helped so much, he said. I wouldn't be playing at this level if I hadn't moved here and had the opportunity to train every day with top coaches and top players. Playing the French Open last week was good to experience the international competitions, different styles and different coaches.
It's so good to play in the Nationals against top players like Fliss. It helps you gain match experience and learn to stay calm so that when you go abroad and get the chance to play against these players, you are as prepared as possible. I just want to try to build on this, achieve a world ranking and get as many points as possible to give me the best chance of achieving my dream of competing in the Paralympic Games.
Megan Shackleton came agonizingly close to a medal in the women's singles Class 4 in Paris and she came out on top in the round-robin Class 3-5 singles, capturing the title by recovering from a set down to beat Simon Heaps beat 3-1.
It feels like quite a long time since Paris, she said. We've been back to training for a few weeks now and after the Games I have a lot of things I want to work on and improve in the future. It was nice to have the chance to try and test some of it here and it's going well, so I'm feeling positive.
It's a lot of fun to have a national title, especially when I'm playing against some guys from the other classifications. It's good for them to push me in terms of my movements and tactical and smart thinking. There are obviously some really good players in the mix, so I'm very proud to take a national title.
Following her two Paralympic medals, Bly Twomey won her first national title in Class 7. Also played in a round-robin format, the class was decided by the final match in which Twomey defeated Theo Bishop 3–1.
It feels great to win my first national title in Sheffield and I'm really proud, said Twomey. Theo is a brilliant player and normally he beats me, so I'm very proud to get the win and having Ryan Goodier coaching me is great too. He helped me a lot in my game. We've been best friends for three years and I don't think I could have done it without him and I'm really proud to have him by my side. I think I have improved a lot since Paris. Previously I felt a lot of pressure in that match, but now I take every match as it comes.
Fliss Pickard lost in the Class 6 event but put in a great performance to beat defending champion Lianna Shillani Tousi 3-2 to win the open women's class.
I've had a tough month since I came back from Paris, Pickard said, but I'm happy I kept fighting and that's what I'm all about, so getting that win today meant a lot. Winning another national title means a lot, especially because I'm in Class 6 and I'm working on it all the time, but I feel like I've done myself proud and showed everyone what Fliss Pickard is all about revolves around.
Aaron McKibbin defeated Billy Shilton 3-0 to win Class 8 and other winners included Tom Matthews (Class 1), Chris Ryan (Class 2), Ross Wilson (Class 9-10), Harry Fairchild (Class 11) and Lianna Shillani Tousi (Junior).
Aaron McKibbin and Billy Shilton retained their doubles titles after beating Ryan Henry and Theo Bishop 3-1 in the final, while Megan Shackleton won the wheelchair doubles title with Simon Heaps and Chris Ryan and Romain Simon won the final defeated 3-0. .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.britishparatabletennis.com/blogs/news/new-names-on-michael-hawkesworth-national-championships-roll-of-honour
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan will not make any deal, says Fawad Chaudhry – Pakistan
- National table tennis 2: unsurprising defeat of CP Auch on the territory of leader Bordeaux
- 5.2 A strong earthquake shakes Halkidiki – tovima.com
- What will become of the new director general of Macau? — CDC Games
- Prabowo visits Joko Widodo, dinner at Angkringan Solo –
- US tells Iran Israeli response to attacks could be no-holds-barred
- Cleveland State Men's Tennis has a trio making the finals at the Wake Forest Invitation
- Return of jailed former Pakistani leader's kidnapped lawyer sparks controversy
- Rahul Gandhi refrains from criticizing PM Modi during election campaign, says it's 'boring'
- 'Something is seriously wrong': Kumble blows away IND's shabby batting show; wants Gambhir and Agarkar to 'introspect'
- Erdogan opens window of opportunity to end Kurdish conflict
- Partygate scandal was 'overblown,' says new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch