New names on the Michael Hawkesworth National Championships Roll of Honor – British Para Table Tennis

Day one of the Michael Hawkesworth National Championships in Sheffield saw some highly competitive matches and remarkable performances that highlighted the growth of Para table tennis in Britain.

In the absence of a number of performance athletes it was an opportunity for some of the promising young players to challenge for the titles and 19 year old Jacob Wicks claimed his first national title in Class 6 with 3-0 wins against Fliss Pickard and Dan Thomson.

“I'm so happy I can finally do it,” he said. It took a long time and I trained a lot, so it's nice to see it paying off.

The Welshman from Cwmbran recently moved to Sheffield, where he is combining training with the British team with studying policing at Sheffield Hallam University.

Moving to Sheffield has helped so much, he said. I wouldn't be playing at this level if I hadn't moved here and had the opportunity to train every day with top coaches and top players. Playing the French Open last week was good to experience the international competitions, different styles and different coaches.

It's so good to play in the Nationals against top players like Fliss. It helps you gain match experience and learn to stay calm so that when you go abroad and get the chance to play against these players, you are as prepared as possible. I just want to try to build on this, achieve a world ranking and get as many points as possible to give me the best chance of achieving my dream of competing in the Paralympic Games.

Megan Shackleton came agonizingly close to a medal in the women's singles Class 4 in Paris and she came out on top in the round-robin Class 3-5 singles, capturing the title by recovering from a set down to beat Simon Heaps beat 3-1.

It feels like quite a long time since Paris, she said. We've been back to training for a few weeks now and after the Games I have a lot of things I want to work on and improve in the future. It was nice to have the chance to try and test some of it here and it's going well, so I'm feeling positive.

It's a lot of fun to have a national title, especially when I'm playing against some guys from the other classifications. It's good for them to push me in terms of my movements and tactical and smart thinking. There are obviously some really good players in the mix, so I'm very proud to take a national title.

Following her two Paralympic medals, Bly Twomey won her first national title in Class 7. Also played in a round-robin format, the class was decided by the final match in which Twomey defeated Theo Bishop 3–1.

It feels great to win my first national title in Sheffield and I'm really proud, said Twomey. Theo is a brilliant player and normally he beats me, so I'm very proud to get the win and having Ryan Goodier coaching me is great too. He helped me a lot in my game. We've been best friends for three years and I don't think I could have done it without him and I'm really proud to have him by my side. I think I have improved a lot since Paris. Previously I felt a lot of pressure in that match, but now I take every match as it comes.

Fliss Pickard lost in the Class 6 event but put in a great performance to beat defending champion Lianna Shillani Tousi 3-2 to win the open women's class.

I've had a tough month since I came back from Paris, Pickard said, but I'm happy I kept fighting and that's what I'm all about, so getting that win today meant a lot. Winning another national title means a lot, especially because I'm in Class 6 and I'm working on it all the time, but I feel like I've done myself proud and showed everyone what Fliss Pickard is all about revolves around.

Aaron McKibbin defeated Billy Shilton 3-0 to win Class 8 and other winners included Tom Matthews (Class 1), Chris Ryan (Class 2), Ross Wilson (Class 9-10), Harry Fairchild (Class 11) and Lianna Shillani Tousi (Junior).

Aaron McKibbin and Billy Shilton retained their doubles titles after beating Ryan Henry and Theo Bishop 3-1 in the final, while Megan Shackleton won the wheelchair doubles title with Simon Heaps and Chris Ryan and Romain Simon won the final defeated 3-0. .