Australia A vs India A scorecard, test squad, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Wesbter, video, highlights





Captain Nathan McSweeney and all-rounder Beau Webster broke the fifties by steering Australia A to a seven-wicket win over India A in Mackay. The duo combined for an unbeaten 141-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help Australia A chase down the 225-run target at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on Sunday morning. McSweeney finished with 88 not out, further pressing his claims for a Test debut in Perth this month, while Webster scored 61 not out. MATCH CENTER: Australia A vs India A scorecard < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> 'Stupid decision': emotions run high with referee | 01:36 The start of day four was postponed after the Indian players argued with referee Shawn Craig over the match ball, which was changed overnight due to scratches. Once play got underway, McSweeney brought up his fifty in 101 deliveries before upping the pace as India A turned to their part-time bowlers. The South Australian top scored in both innings of the match, while fellow Test hopefuls Cameron Bancroft, Sam Konstas and Marcus Harris failed to improve their chances of a national call-up. Watch every ball of the Australia A v India A LIVE and ad-free while playing | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Nathan McSweeney of Australia A. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images Source: Getty Images McSweeney has never opened the batting at first-class level, but the 25-year-old looms as the leading candidate to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja in the Test side this summer. “I think I'm playing pretty well right now,” McSweeney told reporters at the post-match press conference. I'm really confident in my game. I'm making progress and I'm hitting some of the best innings I've played. Hopefully I can continue to learn and get better. If the opportunity arises, I feel like I'll be ready for it. If not, I'll keep working hard and hope one day I get that call. All I can worry about is making sure my game is in good shape…I have to keep trying to hammer out runs. The second match between Australia A and India A starts at the MCG on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/aussies-within-touching-distance-of-victory-as-test-audition-takes-another-turn-aus-a-live/news-story/87b4c091bb495478959e67734373970f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos