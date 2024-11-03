Navy Football loses at Rice 24-10





HOUSTON, Texas Dean Connors rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, EJ Warner completed 28 of his 40 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown as the Rice defense (3-6, 2-3 in the American Athletic Conference ) held Navy (6-2, 4-1 in the American Athletic Conference) to 260 yards of total offense in a 24-10 victory before 21,253 fans in Rice head coach Pete Alomar's debut. The match was postponed three times due to heavy lightning and nearly two inches of rain for a total of five hours and six minutes, including a two-hour, 25-minute delay to start the match. After the Navy defense forced a punt on Rice's first drive, quarterback Blake Horvath gave it right back on the first play. Horvath attempted a deep pass down the right sideline, which was intercepted by Tyson Flowers, who returned it to the Navy 45. Rice ran four plays that put the ball on the Navy five-yard line before another lengthy lightning delay occurred. When play resumed, Rice scored on the first play, with Connors scoring from the five to make it 7-0 Owls. The MIds were able to pick one up first on the next drive before having to punt again and the Owls immediately took the field against the Navy defense, with Warner completing five of his six passes on the drive, the last of which was a 17-yard touchdown strike to Matt Sykes that gave Rice a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Owls made it 17-0 on their next series when Tim Horn banked in a 47-yard field goal with 12:41 left in the second quarter. Navy was finally able to stop the bleeding when Horvath led an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that he capped off with a nine-yard touchdown run. Thanks to a Navy corner, the score would remain 17-7 at halftime Dashaun Peele he picked off his fourth pass of the season in the end zone. Navy's offense gained 75 yards on its eight-play scoring drive, but gained just 32 yards on the other 17 plays in the first half. Navy had a chance to cut the deficit to three points midway through the third quarter, but Eli Heidenreich slipped on the Rice sponge grass on a fourth-and-2 from the Rice 19, lost a yard and turned the ball back to the Owls. Rice took advantage by going 80 yards in 11 plays, with Connors scoring on a nine-yard run, making the score 24-7 with 2:00 left in the third quarter. Navy managed a 21-yard field goal Nathan Kirkwood with 8:34 left in the game to end the scoring. Horvath completed 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 120 yards, while rushing for 64 yards on 16 carries and Navy's lone touchdown. Colin Ramos led the Navy defense with 9 stops. Despite the loss, Navy still controls its own destiny to play in the American Athletic Conference Championship game. The Mids play USF next Saturday at noon at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on ESPN2 and the Navy Radio Network.

