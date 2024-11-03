Cricket Australia breaks silence on India A's 'ball-tampering' row, no punishment for Ishan Kishan





Cricket Australia released a statement following the controversy between Australia A and India A during the unofficial Test match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, which revolved around allegations of ball tampering. Indian Ishan Kishan attends a practice session. (AFP) Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and umpire Shawn Craig were at the heart of the controversy, as stump microphones picked up a heated exchange between the pair. However, Cricket Australia's statement attempted to smooth things over, expressing that the ball change at the start of the fourth day's play was simply caused by the deterioration of the ball, and not due to concerns about tampering. Clips from the live stream of the match between the two teams showed a group of Indian players standing around the referee after exchanging the ball, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kishan. Kishan can be heard asking the referee about the ball change, before claiming: “So we have to play with this ball?” That's a very stupid decision. Shawn was stern in his response to Kishan and said firmly, Excuse me. You will be reported for dissent. That is inappropriate behavior. You scratch it, we change the ball, he added, raising fears that the India A team would tamper with the ball. It's because of your actions that we switched the ball. No further action is required CA Cricket Australia's statement appears to have allayed any concerns about ball tampering, with natural deterioration resulting from the ball change, despite the umpire's comments. India also did not receive the five-point penalty that is mandatory as punishment for when referees believe a team has switched the ball in a deliberate and illegal manner. The CA also confirmed to both teams that no further action would be taken on the matter, with the issue of dissent also being washed away from Ishan Kishan. India A fell to a seven-wicket loss to Australia A, with captain Nathan McSweeney's 88 unbeaten in the fourth innings to lead the hosts home to Mackay, while Beau Webster also remained unbeaten with a half-century in pursuit of 225. The stars for India A were Mukesh Kumar, who took a six-fer in the first innings, and Sai Sudharsan, who scored a century in the second innings. The teams now head to Melbourne and the MCG for the second of their two match series, with Gaikwad's team looking to bounce back.

