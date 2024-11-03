India vs New Zealand third test scorecard, Virat Kohli wicket, series whitewash, collapse, video, highlights





The Black Caps created history in Mumbai by sealing a Test series over India after successfully defending a 147-run target at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The hosts were bowled out for 121 on a turning wicket and suffered their third straight defeat against New Zealand, marking the first time India had been whitewashed in a home series of at least three Tests. And the Kiwis did it without superstar Kane Williamson in their ranks. The Indian batters all looked at sea against the New Zealand spinners, with tweaker Ajaz Patel taking 6-57 and part-timer Glenn Phillips contributing three scalps. MATCH CENTER: India vs New Zealand Scorecard It's seriously special… it's something you dream about, New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell said after the win. We were just a bunch of Kiwis who conquered the world and were very proud to represent our country. The result not only rewrote the history books but also badly damaged India's chances of qualifying for next year's World Test Championship final at Lords. Watch India v New Zealand LIVE and exclusively on Fox Sports, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer > Indian captain Rohit Sharma was the first to depart, taking a short ball from Black Caps quick Matt Henry for 11, before Shubman Gill left alone a Patel delivery that bounced off a stump. Patel then removed Indian superstar Virat Kohli for 1, caught at first slip, before Phillips trapped opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on the pads for 5. A few minutes later, Sarfaraz Khan hit a full toss from Patel straight towards the boundary rider at the cow corner, with India losing 5-16 in a terrible collapse. Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant offered some resistance, smashing a half-century and combining with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a 42-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Jadeja was caught bat-pad for 6 to become Patel's fourth victim, before Pant similarly departed for 64 after a successful review of the Kiwis. Patel and Phillips cleared the tail to silence the Mumbai mob and seal an unprecedented series of whitewash. We didn't play our best cricket. We know that and we accept that, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said during the post-match presentation. New Zealand played better than us throughout the series. Even as captain, I was not at my best in leading the team. As a unit, we have collectively failed to deliver. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> New Zealand players celebrate. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP Source: AFP Earlier on Sunday, New Zealand were bowled out for 174 in their second innings with Indian spinner Jadeja taking a five-wicket haul to finish with ten scalps for the match. Next up for India…the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

