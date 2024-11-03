Sunil Gavaskar Exclusive: A pitch that changes from the fourth day gives India a better chance to win | Cricket news

Former India captain and Test opener Sunil Gavaskar spoke to The Indian Express after India lost the Test series 3-0 to New Zealand. Despite the thrashing at home, Gavaskar says with the tour of Australia around the corner, it is important to support the team but adds that India will have to play warm-up matches Down Under even in between Test matches if there is a longer break is. Even the best players go through bad spells, so just 'forget' the series loss at home as if it were a bad dream,” he says. Fragments:

Gavaskar: You can understand losing a Test match, which has happened before, but all three Test matches are difficult to bear. But we have to support the team because we have a big tour ahead of us. We cannot criticize the team. Yes, it's very disappointing. We all know how good these players have been for so many years. So what I would say to them is, 'Forget it like it was a bad dream.' Just focus completely on Australia. Go out there and practice with the goal and intention of winning a series for the third time. Whether you win 1-0, 2-0, 2-1, whatever. That's the only thing that will cheer up the Indian cricket-loving crowd.

Every now and then, if they don't play well and I'm on the air, I'll say they didn't play well. I would also urge everyone in the area not to be critical of what happened. They have made India proud for so many years.

Are you worried about the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?

Gavaskar: Even the best players go through bad periods. These were not easy pitches to hit in all three games. Except maybe the second innings in Bengaluru. Sometimes you just need a little bit of luck… like you make the first mistake and the ball only goes near the stump. If someone drops a catch, a good LBW is in your favor. All these things can happen. But when you go through a bad period, everything turns against you. If someone takes a brilliant catch, you get a great delivery. I'm not going to read too much into it. But they canceled the three-day warm-up match (in Australia). I really believe they should have a warm up game.

They really should have warm-up games in the breaks between test matches. Not necessarily for the senior players. But for the junior players who have never played in Australia before. For the Yashasvi Jaiswals, the Sarfaraz Khans, the Dhruv Jurels, all these young batsmen. Even against an Australian A-team or a state team like Queensland. Juniors should be given the opportunity to get used to bouncing and pitching in Australia.

It is said that Indian batsmen defend with a heavy hand. What is your opinion about it?

Gavaskar: I think they had good deliveries. You can't turn around and say someone played hardball. I mean, look at Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the first innings. He was turned square by the ball, which bounced and moved away. Yes, in the second innings the shot wasn't a great shot. But I think the others got great deliveries. Technically nothing wrong. It's just that New Zealand played fantastic cricket.

Do you think we should go for traditional Test match pitches where the game lasts longer?

Gavaskar: We have such a nice, balanced attack. We have a very good new ball attack. We have world-class spinners. Between Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, there were over 900 wickets in Test cricket. So if you were to go into a match with a pitch that gradually diminishes, and perhaps starts to turn on the fourth day, India would have a better chance. In both innings, whether you bat first or second, it still gives your batters the opportunity to go for the win.

And the players these days don't play as late as they used to?

Gavaskar: I think it has more to do with mentality. Where people want to get on the front foot and hit the ball. So even with fast bowlers you rarely see depth of crease being used. Using the depth of the crease you can play the cut shot and the pull shot. But it's a modern way, so you can't really say this is right or wrong.

In retrospect, do you think they should have played Duleep Trophy before the Bangladesh series started?

Gavaskar: They definitely should have had some practice. It's a long gap. I know we beat Bangladesh and that's why it looked like it was going to be a cakewalk against New Zealand. But New Zealand clearly had the better attack. And players who play in India, in the IPL, have an idea of ​​what Indian pitches do.

Nearly half of the New Zealand squad played here during various stages of the IPL. So they have an idea of ​​what the fields do. Unlike Bangladesh because I think Bangladesh only had Shakib Al Hasan and even he hasn't played IPL in the last 2 or 3 years.

Do you think Rohit Sharma was a bit nonchalant?

Gavaskar: I think with someone who has the time to play the shots the way he has and the grace he has, people generally tend to misinterpret that (as nonchalant). It happened all the time with David Gower. Beautiful, easy-catching batsman. So every time he got out they said, 'Oh, he doesn't care.' They all care about their wicket. They all want to score as many runs as possible. It's just that their batting looks so simple and therefore their dismissal looks that way too. But it's just a natural way for them. Can't point fingers.

What advice do you give to young people traveling to Australia for the first time?

Gavaskar: Just believe in yourself. Practice as much as you can. I think there is some merit in facing throwdowns. But it is more important to bowl regularly. Compete against the faster bowlers. Not (Jasprit) Bumrah of course, because Bumrah can kill you. But you can ask others to bowl from 20 yards instead of 22 yards. So the ball lands on the bat quickly. And you will get used to it. That's what I would say to the batsmen. In five-day matches you have to be patient and you will score points. Australian pitches are the best pitches to bat on after the new ball is ready. And these days the new ball swings and moves for only 10-12 overs.