CA clarifies ball change after Kishan, referee change

Cricket Australia's statement eases tensions after Indian players were involved in an exchange with umpire Shawn Craig on day four

'No discussion': Referee informs India A about ball change Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan will not face charges of dissent after match officials clarified why the ball was changed in the 'A' series match in Mackay. A statement from Cricket Australia clarified that the ball used in the fourth innings of the match had been changed “due to deterioration”. The captain and manager of both teams were informed of the decision ahead of the match and no further action would be taken, CA confirmed. There appeared to be confusion among the India A players over the ball change on day four of the first-class match against Australia A in Mackay, leading to a group discussion between players and referee Shawn Craig. Umpire Craig had warned India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan that he could be charged with dissent for “inappropriate conduct” after he was heard over the stump microphones on the cricket.com.au livestream telling the umpire that the ball change a “very stupid decision”. Craig had initially replied: “You will be reported for dissent, that is inappropriate behaviour”, in comments broadcast through the stump microphone, but no further action will be taken after Australia A cruised to a seven-wicket win. Because the ball was determined to be “deteriorated”, the umpires did not have to impose a five-run penalty as is customary under Law 41.3.4 if the “umpires consider that the condition of the ball has been unfairly altered” . Kishan has played two Tests among his 61 internationals for India but is not part of their Test squad for this summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which starts in Perth on November 22. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran are the only players in India A to be part of the Test squad. Australia Captain Nathan McSweeney (88 not out) and Beau Webster (61 not out) led the hosts to a seven-wicket win early on day four in the first match of the 'A' series with an unbeaten partnership of 141 runs. The second first-class match at the MCG starts on Thursday. Australia A vs India A | First class match one | Day 4 NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series vs India Australian selection: TB Indian selection: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna , Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed First test: November 22-26: Perth Stadium, 1.20pm AEDT Second test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N) Third test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11:20am AEDT Fourth test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT Fifth test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

