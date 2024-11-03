College football winners, week 10 losers: Ole Miss buzzes with victory, Nebraska still can't break through

Week 10 started slowly, but the situation in the Big 12 and ACC quickly snowballed, completely shaking up the College Football Playoff picture. Seven ranked teams ultimately fell at the final whistle, leaving only five undefeated in the FBS ranks.

Perhaps the biggest shockwaves were felt in the Big 12, where two of the top three contenders – Iowa State and Kansas State – fell to unranked opponents. Clemson also lost a shocker to Louisville and SMU crushed Pittsburgh to take control of the ACC championship race.

Elsewhere, No. 3 Penn State lost its 10th game to Ohio State in 11 tries, as the Nittany Lions again proved to be a step behind the top contenders. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze lost to a familiar foe and really put himself behind the 8-ball in the Tigers' rebuild. Nebraska failed to gain bowl eligibility for another week, and could now be at risk of missing the postseason again.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 10, including conference championship contenders who are dropping like flies.

Winner: SMU

Welcome to the CFP race, Mustangs. SMU played perhaps the biggest game in the history of Gerald Ford Stadium, where undefeated Pittsburgh was under the spotlight. The Mustangs responded with a massive 48-25 shellacking of Pitt that wasn't as close as the final score. The Mustangs took a 23-3 lead early in the third quarter and never looked back to move to 5-0 in ACC play.

Perhaps just as important for SMU, Clemson lost a shocker to Louisville to pick up its first ACC loss, leaving the Mustangs tied for first in the ACC with Miami. SMU still has games against Boston College, Virginia and California – and the Mustangs should be betting favorites in all of those games. SMU has the opportunity to complete the most successful transition to power conference football in history.

Loser: Texas A&M

The Aggies had their destiny in their own hands. They held sole possession of first place in the SEC standings. Even with a loss to Texas, Texas A&M was a likely contender for the College Football Playoff. It took a terrible road trip to Columbia, South Carolina for everything to go wrong in a 44-20 loss.

South Carolina took advantage of every opportunity, converting three short fields into points and crushing the Aggies in front with 286 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The mighty Texas A&M front looked lost against what is honestly a smaller offense than what it faced at LSU a week ago. Now the game against Texas will be a must-win for the Aggies to stay alive in the playoff race and reach 10 wins for the first time since 2012.



Winner: Iowa

Iowa won't be breaking offensive records anytime soon, but the Hawkeyes are pretty serious behind new offensive coordinator Tim Lester. Iowa crushed Wisconsin 42-10 – the most points the Hawkeyes have scored against the Badgers since 1975. Running back Kaleb Johnson is a serious All-America contender with 135 yards and three touchdowns, while running quarterback Brendan Sullivan has helped open up the Hawkeyes offense. Iowa instructed its previous offensive coordinator to score 25 points per game to save his job. With much of the same personnel, Lester has the Hawkeyes at nearly 31 points per game.

Loser: Nebraska

I don't believe in curses, but is Nebraska cursed? The Cornhuskers have the longest bowl drought in the power conferences and haven't made the postseason since 2016. After starting the season 5-1, a bowl seemed all but certain. After a shocking 27-20 loss to UCLA, the chances are slipping through Nebraska's clutches.

The Bruins were just 2-5 heading into the game and Nebraska was 7.5 point favorites. After a pick-six by freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, the Cornhuskers trailed 20-7 in the second half. From here, Nebraska must beat one of USC, Wisconsin or Iowa to make a bowl game. All three are rated much higher than the Bruins.

Nebraska has the talent to hit. Honestly, they just have to do it at this point.

Winner: QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Has there ever been a coach who was as individually and specifically tortured by a specific player as Diego Pavia's Hugh Freeze? For the third straight season, a Pavia quarterback team played a Freeze-coached team. Amazingly, all three had different matchups (Liberty vs. New Mexico State, New Mexico State vs. Auburn, Auburn vs. Vanderbilt). Not only is Pavia 3-0 against the Auburn coach, he has absolutely embarrassed Freeze every time.

Pavia played all three games on the road and was a touchdown underdog each time. It didn't matter. Pavia's teams defeated Freeze's by a combined 97-31. Pavia scored eleven touchdowns with no interceptions in the three games.

By the way, Vanderbilt had never beaten Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium before. The Commodores have now defeated Alabama and Auburn in the same season for the first time since 1955. Pavia is on his way to becoming a college football folk hero. In Auburn, Alabama, however, he could become a perennial boogeyman.

Loser: The Big 12

The Big 12 was in a shockingly strong position heading into November, with two undefeated teams and a one-loss team all in contention for the College Football Playoff. After Week 10, the dream of a two-bid Big 12 is likely off the table.

No. 11 Iowa State played with fire against UCF a week ago, and it ultimately burned them in a 23-22 heartbreaker against Texas Tech. The Cyclones outgained Texas Tech by nearly 70 yards, but two turnovers and poor efficiency on third down ultimately doomed them. Less than an hour later, No. 17 Kansas State lost a 24-19 shocker to Houston.

While the losses are significant for each team's Big 12 title chances, the fallout will extend beyond this week. Now BYU is the only undefeated team left in the conference. More importantly, any team that loses to the Cougars in the Big 12 title game will have at least two losses. There's still a narrow path for two teams to find themselves in (it involves an upset in the Big 12 title game), but it's not nearly as simple as it was before Saturday's games.

Winner: Ole Miss

After a messy few weeks, it was good to see Ole Miss shake off some rust and put an opponent through a table. Quarterback Jaxson Dart became the first quarterback in program history to throw for 500 yards and six touchdowns as the Rebels destroyed Arkansas 63-31 to move to 7-2 and stay alive in the playoff race en route to a monstrous battle against No. 2 Georgia. Despite missing receiver Tre Harris and losing running back Henry Parrish Jr., the Rebels racked up nearly 700 yards and an absurd 16.5 yards per pass attempt. Ole Miss complicated the CFP case by dropping a clunker against Kentucky, but a home win over the Bulldogs next week could change its fortunes.

Loser: Penn State receivers

Penn State has put together some of the best recruiting classes in the country, packing talent at nearly every position. But in a 20-13 loss to No. 4 Ohio State, the hole at wide receiver couldn't have been bigger. The Nittany Lions completed just three total passes to wide receivers for 49 yards, a brutal total for the No. 3 team in the country. Quarterback Drew Allar wasn't great, but played well enough to win. He didn't get any help outside of tight end Tyler Warren.

Granted, Ohio State is the opposite extreme with its embarrassment of riches, but receivers are more important than ever these days. Ohio State struggled in several aspects of the game, but got key plays in the red zone from Brandon Inniss and Emeka Egbuka to score. Penn State simply won't be able to compete at the highest level until it upgrades its receiving room in a major way.

Winner: Minnesota

Don't look now, but the Golden Gophers are quietly having a solid season. Minnesota came from behind in the fourth quarter to shock No. 24 Illinois on a go-ahead goal from quarterback Max Brosmer against Jameson Geers. The win was a fourth straight for Minnesota after victories over USC, UCLA and Maryland. Aside from a 17-point loss to Iowa earlier this season, the Gophers' other two losses came by a combined five points. PJ Fleck is quietly putting together one of his best coaching jobs.

Loser: Memphis

The Tigers had a chance to solidify their path to an AAC Championship Game by defeating a struggling UTSA team. Instead, a series of poor performances ultimately ended in defeat. The Tigers lost a blowout 44-36 to the Roadrunners as Memphis turned the ball over twice and gave up more than 400 yards. UTSA quarterback Owen McCown threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in his 10th career start. Memphis had a standout year behind senior quarterback Seth Henigan and senior running back Mario Anderson Jr. Now any chance of competing for the very first CFP slot is gone.