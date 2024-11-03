Tiverton girls' tennis returns to glory with the latest winner-take-all match





PAWTUCKET They had one day's notice to prepare for the biggest match of their lives. That was the daunting task of Sophia Han and Hailey Archambaults that led to Saturday's Division III girls tennis championship. The Tiverton doubles tandem had never played together before and Archambault was a junior varsity player before the weekend. Her first varsity game was a dive into the deep end. And the Tigers came out swimming. With Han leading the net and Archambault providing the baseline, Tiverton's No. 3 doubles team served up the Tigers championship win against Exeter-West Greenwich, 4-3, at Slater Park. More:La Salle girls tennis keeps streak alive, capturing 11th straight state championship More:Westerly Girls Tennis raced to its first title in 21 years; here's how “We felt the ferocity and we felt like we were moving forward,” Han said of the match. We just kept pushing and pushing, we were light on our feet. And we're just hungry, we're going to Olive Garden afterwards [the championship]but we are also hungry for that point. I feel like we were just balling the last game. Archambault sent over a serve that the Knights returned long and the sophomore handled the volley perfectly. EWG's second return was cut at the net by Han for the winning point in a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 finish. After upsetting Providence Country Day in the semifinals, the third-seeded Tigers (15-4) won the league's biggest prize thanks to the senior-sophomore duo. I was very nervous, but I was taught by our other team members, Archambault said. It happened very quickly. It made me so nervous when I realized we were the winning point, I was so scared. The pair learned on Halloween that they would be playing together in the championship and used Friday as a crash course for each other and as a championship strategy. They resembled the role of a doubles team playing together for the first time in the opening set. But he rallied in the second frame before closing out the match in the decisive third set. Championship matches were played simultaneously and with EWG's Sadie Ray winning the No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-2, the only remaining match was the winner-take-all doubles final. Spectators, teammates and media members alike all flocked to Slater's single action-packed pitch to watch the final. Everyone came by and it was definitely a shock factor, Han said. This is also my last year and I talk to the other seniors that this is our last competition, let's make the best of it. The winner-take-all final was the perfect way to end the D-III Championship. Both teams deserved to be there after the fourth-placed Knights (12-6) also inflicted a semi-final defeat on No. 1 Coventry. The championship victory is Tiverton's first since 2004. We lost the first set, but during the second set I was excited, Archambault said. We made mistakes, but we learned so quickly to fix those mistakes and I'm so proud of us for doing that. Tiverton 4, Exeter-West Greenwich 3 Singles Sadie Ray, E, final. Lexus-Alyn Boissonneau, 6-4, 6-2; Clare Titus, E, final Julia Keating, 6-0, 6-3; Courtnie Smith, T, final. Danae Mahan-Audette, 6-3, 6-4; Brooke Sowa, T, final. Ellise Fuller, 6-0, 6-0. Double Avantika Kumaraguru/Shreya Kumaraguru, E, final. Caroline Durost/Lia Doster, 6-2, 6-3; Carly Sanna/Angelleena Cordeiro, T, final Hailey McCoombs/Alexa Barrett, 6-3, 6-4; Sophia Han/Hailey Archambault, T, final Eleanor Kocab/Adalyn Fink, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. [email protected] On X:@ByJacobRousseau

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.providencejournal.com/story/sports/high-school/tennis/2024/11/03/tiverton-girls-tennis-captures-2024-division-iii-championship-riil-ewg/75987296007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos