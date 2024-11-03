Third period surge sends #9 men's hockey sweeping #6 North Dakota

Next game: Yale University 8-11-2024 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM) Nov. 08 (Fri) / 7:00 PM Yale University History

ITHACA, NY Third period goals by sophomore forward Ryan Walsh and senior defender Tim Rego and an empty net goal from the senior forward Kyle Penney avenged a 3-2 deficit to guide the No. 9 Cornell men's hockey team to a 5-3 victory over No. 6 North Dakota before a crowd of 4,091 at Lynah Rink on Saturday night.

Walsh paced Big Red's offense behind his career-high three points, registering one goal and two assists. Sophomore forward Jake Kraft and Rego also recorded multi-point nights, scoring a goal and adding an assist. Senior forward Jack O'Leary also scored for Cornell (2-0-0), which has opened each of its last two seasons with two-game sweeps of NCHC opponents.

Senior goalkeeper Ian Shane stopped 25 of 28 shots to break his tie with Brian Cropper '71 for the sixth-most wins by a Cornell goaltender in program history.

North Dakota freshman Sacha Boisvert led the Fighting Hawks (3-4-0) with a two-point performance, scoring a goal and adding a helper. Junior forward Dylan James and fifth-year forward Louis Jamernik V also posted markers for the Fighting Hawks. Sophomore goalie Hobie Hedquist pushed aside 23 of the 27 shots he faced between the pipes.

After North Dakota recorded the game's first two shots 76 seconds into the game, Cornell's defense held the Fighting Hawks without a shot attempt over the next 13:42 and failed to produce a shot on goal at 14:11.

While the Big Red kept North Dakota's offense at bay, it opened the scoring early for the second straight night when Kraft scored the game's first goal 2:59 into the game. Kraft had his first shot attempt saved by Hedquist, which led to a senior defender Henk Kempf a slap shot from the blue line that was also stopped by the Fighting Hawks netminder. Kraft then put the rebound past Hedquist on the left side of the crease.

On a Cornell power play in the second period, a Jamernik V takeaway at the blue line of Cornell's offensive zone led to a short-handed breakaway opportunity. Shane stood tall in the net and stopped Jamernik's shot to preserve the Big Red's one-goal lead.

After a faceoff win in the neutral zone by sophomore forward Tyler Catalano in the waning seconds of the same power play, O'Leary doubled the Big Red's lead when he scored off a one-time pass from Catalano in the middle of the slot. Rego earned the secondary assist after carrying the puck into the offensive zone following the faceoff win.

North Dakota retaliated with three unanswered goals in a span of 8:15, starting with James' count that came 14 seconds after O'Leary's goal. Jamernik V and Boisvert scored 2:09 apart to take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

A failed reversal deep in the defensive zone by North Dakota in the opening minute of the third period led to Cornell tying the game at 3-all. Kraft intercepted the pass, which led to Walsh tying the game just 50 seconds into the third period.

Cornell regained the lead on a devious goal from Rego, which ultimately proved to be the winning goal, as he pounced on the rebound of a missed shot by his blueline partner. Michael Suda . Freshmen forward Charlie Major recorded his first collegiate point on goal and provided the secondary assist.

Penney scored an empty-net goal with 1:26 remaining to restore Cornell's two-goal lead.

GAME NOTES

Saturday marked the 12th all-time meeting between Cornell and North Dakota, with the Big Red increasing its series lead over the Fighting Hawks 7-5-0. Cornell has won six of the last seven meetings against North Dakota.

Cornell's five goals were the most against North Dakota in the 12 meetings, surpassing the four-goal tally on Jan. 7, 2022, in Grand Forks and Friday's 4-1 win.

Over the past five years, the Big Red improved to 69-8-9 when scoring first, 56-5-5 when ahead after the first period, and 66-10 when a game was decided by multiple goals.

Cornell increased its record to 15-3-1 over its last 19 games against opponents ranked in the top six of the USCHO.com poll. In the last fourteen games against top-six opponents, Cornell has allowed just fifteen goals while posting an 11-3-0 record.

With his win, Shane broke his tie with Brian Cropper '71 and took over sixth place for most career wins by a Big Red goaltender. Nationally, Shane remains one of three active Division I goaltenders with more than 50 career wins, joining Western Michigan graduate student Cameron Rowe (56) and Wisconsin graduate student Tommy Scarfone (56).

THE MOST GOAL SCORED WINS

Cornell Program History

1. Ken Dryden (1966-69) 76

T2. David McKee (2003-06) 65

T2. Ben Scrivens (2006-10) 65

4. Matthew Galajda (2017-2020) 60

5. Andy Iles (2010-14) 58

6. Ian Shane (2021-present) 51

7. Brian Cropper (1968-71) 50

Shane has posted a 12-3-0 record over the past 15 meetings against opponents ranked sixth or better, with a 1.19 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage, stopping 400 of the 418 shots he has faced in his 908 matches. :49 action between the pipes.

After his 25-save effort, Shane surpassed John Detwiler '60 for the 14th most saves in Cornell program history. Shane (1,701 saves) is 44 shy of tying Laing Kennedy '63 for the 13th most saves in program history. The former Big Red goaltender turned athletic director made 1,745 saves during his tenure at Cornell from 1960-63.

Kraft recorded his second career multi-point performance, also scoring two points against St. Lawrence on February 2, 2024.

Rego's goal was his first since scoring against Harvard on January 26, 2024, breaking his streak of 19 games without a goal.

NEXT

Cornell will continue its four-game season-opening slate when it welcomes Yale (0-2-0) and Brown to Lynah Rink next weekend to begin ECAC Hockey and Ivy League play. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and over the air on WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM).