Sports
Rain delays, scorching heat: climate change is causing cricket
Last year, the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches had to be rescheduled due to heavy rains in Colombo, Sri Lanka, causing logistical nightmares for the teams. In 2024, the final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, India, was postponed to the reserve day due to persistent rain. The 2024 World Cup semi-final between India and England in Georgetown, Guyana was delayed due to rain. Despite there being no reserve day, an extra 250 minutes were allocated to ensure the match could be completed. These are just a few examples.
In Australia, considerations had to be made about playing the Boxing Day Test at night or in colder months such as November and March as climate change worsens extreme heat, according to an assessment of Australian cricket's impact and exposure to global warming earth through the Monash Research Hub for Climate Change Communications 2019.
The world continues to experience longer and heavier rainy seasons, with increasing numbers of spontaneous forest fires, colder winters, hotter summers, and lately persistent hurricanes that have caused widespread destruction and death. Are these events related to climate change? Most likely. Should we do something about it? Absolutely yes.
Climate change is impacting cricket here and now, says Paul Sinclair, Campaigns Director at the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF), which commissioned the Australian study. He added: Cricket is dependent on the weather like few other sports, with changes in rainfall and temperature affecting the movement of the ball and the condition of the pitch, often changing matches.
Cricket games leave more than the marks of the players on the field. There is a need to address carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions resulting from the actions of players and fans. UN climate change calls on sports organizations and their stakeholders to join a new climate action for the sports movement. This initiative aims to support and guide sports actors in achieving global climate change goals.
Sports organizations can demonstrate climate leadership by participating together in the climate neutrality process. They can achieve this by taking responsibility for their climate footprint, which will drive climate action beyond the sports sector and therefore help increase global ambition in the face of the threat posed by climate change, according to UN Climate Change.
World leaders will meet at the UN Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22, 2024. The conference aims to increase calls for accelerated action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It is a crucial platform for boosting international efforts to combat climate change.
Sports organizations and their communities have united behind a set of principles and created an initiative working together to position their sector on the path to the low-carbon economy agreed by world leaders in Paris: Sports for Climate Action, UN Climate Change added .
Many international cricketers are committed to climate action, with the 'Cricket for Climate' initiative led by Australian team captain Pat Cummins leading the way. This movement includes top players such as Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne. Their aim is to reduce cricket's carbon footprint by promoting solar energy installations at local clubs and implementing various green practices.
