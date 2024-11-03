National table tennis 2: unsurprising defeat of CP Auch on the territory of leader Bordeaux





The result was predictable even before the start of the match, as the difference in level between the two teams is significant. Defeated 8-3 in the Gironde, the Gersois showed a beautiful face despite everything, which gives hope of better days for CP Auch.

National 2: CAM Bordeaux 8 CP Also 3 The Auscitains could not hope for better against the Girondin leader. On Saturday, November 2, against a Bordeaux team that was somewhat weakened by the absence of an injured starter, but that presented a group of very good level, the Gersois did not receive a penalty from captain Nicolas Delahaye. Also read:

National Table Tennis 2: Kept in check by Mrignac, CP Auch may have some regrets They were able to seize their opportunity with the successes of Nicolas Delahaye and Matho Dorsur Tho Ronsin, and the great doubles victory of the Alban Clou Nicolas Delahaye pair over their Bordeaux counterparts, with Alban Clou only losing to Ronsin in the fifth set. also note the good resistance of Matho Dor on the truss Kvin Lafon, n424. As the captain of Auscitain emphasized at the end of the meeting, we must maintain the positive side of the progress observed among the young people, hoping that they will soon translate into victories. The next home match against Thorign-Fouillard in two weeks may offer them the opportunity. Prnationale: Pins-Justaret 9 CP Also 5 Team 2 logically loses in an important meeting for the turnout. The Auscitains could not resist the Haut-Garonnais. Despite the great performance of Hugo Gerderes who achieved two victories, without forgetting Mathis Frauciel Estaves, Julien Ondarsuhu and Tho Clastre each successfully, it was not enough Also read:

National table tennis 2: the Cercle pongiste auscitain a show among the inhabitants of Ile-de-France The loss of the two doubles matches was fatal for the Auscitains, who suffered their first defeat in the championship. We await a response with the reception of ASPTT Toulouse in two weeks Vila to hope to remain in the race for promotion.

