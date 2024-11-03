Sports
Liam Livingstone strike helps England level West Indies ODI series | England cricket team
A masterclass from Liam Livingstone secured England an unlikely victory to level the series in the West Indies as the visitors chased down an imposing 329 in Antigua.
After England's defeat in the opening match on Thursday, the captain implored his side to bat smarter. This is what he meant as he urged and then powered his way to a career-best and match-winning 124 not out. His first 50 had gotten him 60 balls, his second 17.
Faced with 329 to win after the West Indies captain, Shai Hope, made a superb 117, England showed the restraint that eluded them on Thursday when they were bowled out for 209, as well as alongside Livingstone's Century, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran all made from the 1950s.
Livingstone and Curran united for the most important partnership. With 169 wins from 22 overs and four wickets behind, England were behind the game, but not by miles.
Their 50 partnership arrived in 47 balls, but they soon hit the brakes as the pair tried to make the match as deep as possible. At one point they didn't score a boundary for 34 balls before two arrived in successive deliveries.
It was just the beginning of the attack. The total of 328 for the West Indies was a record ODI total at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, and until Jayden Seales delivered the 45th it looked like it would be enough, before Livingstone blasted 22 from five deliveries.
There was never a moment when I thought there was no point in the game, said an exhausted Livingstone. Above all, I am happy that I was able to lead from the front.
Six weeks ago, England had dropped Livingstone for the ODIs against Australia before Jos Buttler's calf injury gave him a route back in. In an honest conversation with managing director Rob Key, Livingstone said his only complaint was that he felt he had not been given enough responsibility. .
I had two years where I should have done more than I did, Livingstone explained. But I don't always think I got the responsibility I wanted. It's a two-way street. I just asked for a little more responsibility. I have always believed in my abilities, especially in one-day cricket.
People see me as a guy who can go in and hit a few sixes in a T20 innings, but I see myself as someone who can hit more than a few. I always believed that I could do things the way I did today.
However, this was certainly not the full performance from England. Their performance in the field was bizarre, as four catches were dropped, careless fielding errors were made and stern words were exchanged between teammates.
For the second time in England's history they used nine bowlers in an innings. In theory Livingstone was proactive, but in reality it came across as muddled. Of England's four specialist bowlers, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid and John Turner, only Rashid bowled his full allotment, with the remaining three remaining with seven overs between them.
But where clarity was lacking on the field, it was in abundance with the bat.
The winning moment came in a flash. With 26 required off 24 balls, Livingstone hit Shamar Joseph for three consecutive sixes and a four, requiring two runs after the last three overs.
A single from Dan Mousley meant it was fittingly Livingstone who hit the winning runs and raised his arms in celebration. He had always asked for extra responsibility in an England shirt and today he proved why.
