



COMMUNITY organizations with a connection to Parkinson's in Worcestershire have a chance to win funding from a national charity. Charity Parkinson's UK is offering up to €3,000 in grants to help people with the condition improve their activity levels. The funding is available through the charity's popular Physical Activity Grants programme, which will help more people with Parkinson's get active by 2024. Now in its fourth year, the Physical Activity Grants charity program reopened in June for physical activity providers, leisure groups, sports clubs, national governing bodies, Parkinson's groups and many more to apply for funding. Since the grants started in 2021, Parkinsons UK has awarded more than €554,000 in funding to 242 active projects across the UK. Physical activity initiatives ranging from wheelchair rugby to table tennis, from walking football to hydrotherapy, and more, have all helped people with Parkinson's get active and live well with the condition. Being active with Parkinson's can have many benefits, including better balance, strength and coordination, as well as improving mental health and sleep. Physical activity can also help people with the condition socialize and reduce feelings of isolation. Roma Hashim, Physical Activity Grants Manager for Parkinsons UK, said: We are delighted to be running our Physical Activity Grants program for the fourth year running and we hope to help even more people with Parkinson's to enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition. Whether you are part of a national sports association, work with a local exercise group or have a passion for getting people moving, apply for the subsidies in 2024. There are more than 40 symptoms associated with Parkinson's and being active can be one of the best ways to cope with the condition, plus it's a lot of fun. We look forward to continuing to fund more innovative active projects in 2024. Applications can be made for amounts ranging from 500 to 3,000. The closing date for registration is November 15. Visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/information-and-support/physical-activity-grants or contact us [email protected] for more information.

