Spark Study Buddy (Explorer): Toddler table tennis wonder wows Chinese social media – Young Post





[1] A three-year-old toddler in China has taken the internet by storm. A video of him showing off his impressive table tennis skills while playing on a coffee table at home has gone viral. He showed great forehand and backhand techniques. Many call him a future Olympic champion.

[2] The video was posted on October 4 by Douyin blogger Xiaowu Richang, who has more than 200,000 followers. It has received a lot of attention and has racked up more than 3.3 million likes. The boy is seen happily playing table tennis with his family on the coffee table, excitedly shouting: Backhand, well done, good, good, good!

[3] Despite his young age, he exudes a lot of self-confidence. He can easily switch to a backhand stance while playing with impressive technique and intensity. The playful duel ends in a forehand smash, after which he calmly walks away. [4] According to his profile, the toddler, nicknamed Xiaowu, is from Sichuan province in southwestern China. Inspired by his grandmother, he started learning table tennis at just eight months old. Other videos show Xiaowu practicing hard during workouts. Due to its small size, it must stand on a small table to reach the professional table tennis table. [5] Netizens are impressed with his natural talent and call him a future table tennis superstar. Many call him the future Fan Zhendong, China's two-time gold medalist in table tennis. His extraordinary skills have captured the imagination of many on social media on the mainland. [6] Fan won two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics in both individual and team events. His popularity has also increased due to his charming and down-to-earth personality. In October, during a tennis practice match in Shanghai, Fan made his tennis debut alongside Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen. [7] The duo faced tennis legend Roger Federer and Hong Kong singer Eason Chan. Despite having only a few hours of tennis training, Fan impressed the crowd. He used his table tennis technique to hit an ace against Federer, leaving fans amazed. Source: South China Morning Post, October 19 To ask 1. How old is Xiaowu according to paragraph 1?

_______________________________________________ 2. What is Xiaowu doing in the video mentioned in paragraph 2?

_______________________________________________ 3. In paragraph 4, what should Xiaowu do to reach the table tennis table?

A. Stand on a chair

B. use a ladder

C. stand on a small table

D. wear special shoes 4. Who is the duo referring to in paragraph 7?

_______________________________________________ 5. Combine these two sentences into one sentence using the word who.

Sentence 1: Fan Zhendong is an athlete.

Sentence 2: He won two gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 6. Circle the correct prepositions. (3 points)

Xiaowu is a three-year-old toddler who is alive (i) (in/from) Sichuan province. He's really good (ii) (at/in) table tennis. He started learning the sport (iii) (at/from) only eight months old. Fan Zhendong is a two-time Olympic champion. Photo: Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Answers 1. three years old

2. playing table tennis with his family

3. c

4. Fan Zhendong and Zhang Zhizhen

5. Fan Zhendong is an athlete who won two gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

6. (I) in; (ii) bee; (iii) bee

