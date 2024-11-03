Jeff Brohm's Cards surpass Clemson for the first time

CLEMSON, SC In the valley (of the shadow) of death, Louisville football feared no evil. Or Clemson in eighth place.

The Cardinals were not lacking in confidence, and it showed. For the first time in program history, Louisville defeated Clemson 33-21 on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, also known as Valley of Death.

It marks the third year in a row that Louisville has defeated a top 10 opponent after wins over No. 10 Wake Forest in 2022 and No. 10 Notre Dame in 2023. Both games took place at L&N Stadium., making the Clemson victory the highest-ranked road victory in program history. It was also the Tigers' first home loss in a night game in eleven years.

U of L (6-3, 4-2 ACC) accomplished something no other Cards team has, though they came close. A Lamar Jackson-led team came up short in Death Valley in a thriller in 2016. And if Malik Cunningham hadn't been injured at home in 2021, those Cardinals might have gotten the first one.

“I came here when I was in high school and came like camp,” the Cardinals defensive lineman said Ashton Gillottewho was a freshman and played in the 2021 loss to the Tigers. “So it's kind of a surreal moment that a lot of guys can relate to. It's just special.”

But a Louisville team with renewed confidence got the job done on the road and added another historic moment Jeff Brohm's tenure. The bowl-eligible Cardinals hurt Clemson's chances of making it to the ACC championship game with the loss. Only SMU and Miami remain undefeated in conference play.

“Over the course of the season, things haven't gone our way every week. But that's football,” Brohm said. “Luckily for us, we talk about it all year round, that's how the season will go. It's up to us to identify problems, be man enough to tackle them and try to solve them. And we did that .”

After being shut out in the second and third quarters, Clemson tried to stage a comeback by scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter. After both touchdowns were scored by running back, Phil Mafah Louisville recovered every onside kick to prevent Clemson's comeback bid.

Tigers coached earlier this week Dabo Swinney said Louisville's offense was the best his team had faced since Georgia. The two teams had a win over Clemson (6-2, 5-1) in common by the end of the night.

Louisville's offense was discussed Isaac Brown's fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season. According to Louisville statistician Kelly Dickey, the only other true freshman in 2003 to record multiple 100-yard rushing performances was Michael Bush. He only had two.

Brown eclipsed 100 yards receiving early in the second half and finished with a career-high 151 yards. That included a 45-yard touchdown to put Louisville ahead 33-14 late in the fourth quarter.

“It's great for a true freshman to run like that his freshman year and come into this environment and run like that,” Brohm said. “I mean, it really is. Our (offensive) line did a good job. Our quarterback (Tyler Shough) did a good job of changing some plays that weren't there and going to something else. But (Brown) runs just hard. He's fast, and if you give him a little bit of an opening, he's so fast he can hit it and cover the distance.”

But as talented and versatile as Louisville's offense was, special teams made the difference. Kicker Brock Travelstead made four field goals to pace the Cardinals' scoring.

Travelstead started with a miss from 40 yards. He then made four straight field goals, including a mulligan in the third quarter. His 40-yard field goal at 6:47 of the frame put U of L up, 23-7.

TJ Quinn And D'Angelo Hutchinson each had a blocked field goal.

The Cardinals' defense also played a role in that. After notably struggling all year, turned in one of its best performances against a Clemson offense ranked fifth nationally heading into Week 10. Linebacker Stanquan Clark led the team with a career-high 13 tackles.

The group did without Ben Perrywho was injured with 1:47 to go in the first quarter. The linebacker/safety fell to the ground and remained down for several minutes before being helped to the sideline with a neck brace. He was later taken to hospital for further examination.

Louisville's secondary was crucial in limiting the Tigers' big plays, holding Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik to 6.9 yards per completion. The Cardinals had nine total pass breakups, with cornerback We are Holloway and Hutchinson for a total of two each. Midway through the fourth quarter, fellow cornerback Quincy Riley added his, denying Clemson wide receiver Troy Stellato a potential touchdown catch.

“We've been practicing (communication) a lot since Week 1, and now that we see that we're clicking, all we have to do is talk on the field,” said Riley, a South Carolina native who grew up as a Clemson fan. “We feel like our defense is the best in the country when everyone is on the same page. Now we saw it click again tonight against a great opponent. So we just have to keep it going.”