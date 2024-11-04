Sports
No Laway meant no opportunity for Florida football
JACKSONVILLE The early diagnosis for DJ Lagway is a soft tissue injury. Whatever it is, things are about to get really tough for the Florida football team.
The Gators lost to Georgia on Saturday, although you know the real story by now. Lagway damaged his left hamstring in the second quarter and was scootered off the field.
Florida's hopes of winning went with him, and not just on Saturday. The Gators will likely face Texas, LSU and Ole ma'am with their third-string quarterback.
That would be Aidan Warner, a walk-on from Yale. He was elevated to the second string when Graham Mertz tore an ACL.
That's just one of the injuries the Gators have suffered. At this point you're wondering if someone has a Billy Napier voodoo doll and happily sticks pins in it.
Why Saturday's game was a before-and-after story for Florida football
Until Lagway went down, Napier coached his best game at UF. This wasn't UCF or Kentucky on the other side of the field. It was Georgia.
Defeat the Dawgsand the Fire Billy bandwagon would fall apart. That scenario was largely based on Lagway being the program savior he wanted to be.
He looked good as he threw a 43-yard touchdown to Aidan Mizell to give Florida a 7-3 lead. Even more shocking to UGA fans was how Florida's offensive line controlled Georgia's defense.
Now there's a sentence I thought I'd never write.
Add to that, UF's defense was mano-a-mano with the Bulldogs. It looked nothing like the clunky unit it was at the start of the season.
The goal today was to come here and put in a fanatical effort on the field, Napier said. We wanted to increase the intensity.
They did. The Gators had a 10-3 lead. They had just sacked Carson Beck to force a punt.
The orange and blue half of EverBank Stadium was rocking. Then it happened.
What the mood swing says about expectations for Florida football
Lagway tucked the ball under his arm and ran around the left side. He cut the field into pieces and fell to the ground.
It looked so routine, so no-big-deal.
But Lagoway did not get up. He grabbed the back of his left leg and didn't get up.
Everything became quiet. The injury cart was called for. The entire UF team went out to show support for Lagway.
It was a very big deal.
Big enough that even former FSU quarterback Jordan Travis, who is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered last year, posted his condolences to X.
Prayers for the Lagway man, Travis wrote.
At least Lagway's injury wasn't nearly as gruesome as Travis's. If it's a torn hamstring, recovery won't take as long either.
But given the funereal mood after the match, no one thinks Lagway will be back this year. And he's not the only one.
The number of football injuries in Florida is increasing
Cornerback Devin Moore was on crutches with a knee injury. UF lost its other starting cornerback, Jason Marshall, two weeks ago.
Starting tailback Montrell Johnson is still out with a knee injury. Mertz is a guy. There are others.
Is Voodoo Doll Billy Snakebite?
I don't believe in that, he said. (There have) always been injuries in this game. Every team in the country has injuries. One thing I can say is that we have built a roster with some competitive depth, and that has proven useful.
Not cheap enough. The Gators might not have beaten Georgia with Lagway. They had no chance with Warner, who completed seven of 22 passes for 66 yards.
Florida did manage a TD drive that made it 20-20 with 7:29 left in the game. But Georgia responded with a quick TD, then Warner threw an interception to set up a short UGA score.
The final score of 34-20 hardly told the story of Saturday.
Florida was much more competitive against the Bulldogs than in recent years. The Gators are playing like they want Napier to keep his job. They showed great resilience and came back to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
Given what lies ahead, they're going to need it.
David Whitley is the sports columnist for The Gainesville Sun. Contact him at [email protected]. Follow him on X @DavidEWhitley
