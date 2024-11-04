Sports
Taylor Fritz protects girlfriend from burglar with tennis racket
Update
Statement attributed to an Airbnb spokesperson: “We take reports like this seriously and have been actively investigating this incident. We are grateful to know that Morgan and Taylor are safe and we have reached out to them to issue a full refund and provide further support, including with rebooking.”
Morgan Riddle may not play tennis, but she is a fan favorite. The social media influencer uses her massive platform to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos with fans around the world.
However, Riddle shared a scary experience with her Instagram followers on Saturday morning. Her boyfriend, ATP World No. 6 Taylor Fritz, had to fend off a would-be burglar with a tennis racket.
In a series of Instagram story posts, Riddle explained that she and Fritz woke up at 4 a.m. when someone tried to enter the code and break into the front door of the Airbnb in London, England.
Riddle pointed out that the secondary lock in the venue had been removed and Fritz grabbed a tennis racket to defend them. “Of all the potential weapons in the house, this man picks up a racket,” Riddle wrote.
Riddle included a 2017 story in which she woke up with a man standing over her bed in an Airbnb. Additionally, she called out the company for its lack of safety measures.
“Airbnb is SO unsafe. In many cities they are purposefully targeted. Houses are nice for longer stays, but please stay in a hotel, especially if you are traveling alone or only with girls… I swore I would never stay in one would stay again after my past experiences and clearly haven't learned my lesson,” Riddle concluded.
Earlier this week, Fritz lost to Jack Draper in the Round of 32 at the Rolex Paris Masters. Fritz and Riddle still have a week off before the ATP season finale ends in Turn, Italy.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated'sServe on SIfor all the most important news from sports.
