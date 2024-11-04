Michigan State football stomped by undefeated Indiana, 47-10

EAST LANSING There was talk all week about Michigan State football's lack of disappointment after an emotional loss to the rivalry.

That wasn't Saturday. This was a thorough defeat by an Indiana team that had the Spartans battered, bruised and confused.

After scoring the first 10 points and looking like the team that dominated Iowa two weeks ago, MSU quickly turned to its former self. Blocking problems and turnover. Defensive breakdowns and injuries. And 13th in the rankings Hoosiers turned everything around in the final three quarters to throttle the Spartans 47-10 at Spartan Stadium.

“Yes, we were embarrassed today,” MSU coach Jonathan Smith said. “It's a terrible taste in our mouths.”

Now entering its second bye week of the season, MSU (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) is more than just licking its wounds from a humiliating speech from the Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0).

The Spartans lost Aidan Chiles in the third quarter on a hard hit from menacing Indiana defensive end Mikail Kamara. The second-year quarterback went to the locker room with the team's medical staff and returned in uniform in the fourth quarter, but had a towel on his head and did not return to the game.

Chiles finished 16-for-24 for 193 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He has caught 11 passes and has committed 15 of the Spartans' 18 goals this season.

MSU also suffered significant losses to the secondary in the second quarter, with cornerback Charles Brantley leaving the game with an apparent left ankle injury and returning to the sideline after halftime on crutches and in a walking boot. Starting safety Malik Spencer also had to be helped to the locker room late in the first half and did not return, and defensive end and Indiana transfer Anthony Jones suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter.

Smith did not elaborate on the details of Saturday's injuries and said all four are expected to receive further evaluations, but he added that he did not believe the issues were season-ending situations.

The Spartans will travel to No. 24 Illinois on Nov. 16. Game time and TV network to be determined. They have lost five of their last six games, with the Hoosiers their third opponent in that span. Indiana, No. 1 Oregon and No. 4 Ohio State defeated MSU by a combined 108-27.

“That's what you sign up for sometimes when you're going to play big ball and against a good team,” Smith said. “If you don't play well, you've got to bounce back. I plan on these guys doing it.”

Another great start

Everything MSU wanted to do going into the game worked in the first quarter.

The Spartans smothered the high-powered Indiana offense with a pair of quick three-and-point possessions. Their offense showed the kind of ball control and push-up that also led to back-to-back long drives.

The first, extended by a spectacular 33-yard throw-and-toe-tap catch from Chiles to Nick Marsh, sputtered as MSU approached the red zone. Jonathan Kim's 47-yard field goal made it a 3-0 lead with 9:58 to go in the opening period. It was the first deficit all season for the Hoosiers and the first points they allowed in the first quarter all season.

On the Spartans' second possession, Chiles orchestrated another time-consuming march with four third-down conversions. On third-and-11 at the Indiana 18, Chiles had time but no open receivers before being flushed from the pocket. He rolled right and hit Marsh in the right corner of the end zone, and the freshman made another highlight reel, getting a foot down for the touchdown. MSU took a 10-0 lead with 2:39 left in the first quarter, and the Hoosiers appeared spread out after the 13-play, 71-yard drive that took 6:18 off the clock.

After one period, the Spartans held a 128-52 advantage in total yards, including 106-29 through the air, and went 5-for-6 on third downs to Indiana's 0-for-2.

Everything MSU didn't want to do came next.

Oh, how quickly things can change

The Hoosiers tacked on 33 unanswered points over the next two quarters, starting with a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kurtis Rourke to tight end Zach Horton, who answered less than a minute into the second quarter. After Chile's first interception, the defense held for another three-and-out. But the Hoosiers smothered MSU's run game from there, stopping Nate Carter on third-and-2 and forcing a punt.

On the next play, Rourke froze the Spartans secondary with a play-action fake. Linebacker Cal Haladay snapped and rushed in for a run. Rourke threw into the vacated spot for Spencer for a 38-yard pass to KeShawn Williams. Late in the play, nickelback Angelo Grose slipped on Brantley's ankle, and the cornerback had to be helped to the sideline and eventually went to the locker room.

A 25-yard end-around by Myles Price followed, with Brantley's replacement Ade Willie blocked from play. Ty Son Lawton scored a 1-yard TD two plays later, and the rout was on.

Chiles was picked off deep in MSU territory three plays later. Rourke quickly put the ball back in the end zone for a 21-10 lead with a four-yard scoring pass to Elijah Sarratt for Spencer.

The Spartans gained just 50 yards in the second quarter, 27 in the third period and were completely stifled in the fourth with backup quarterback Tommy Schuster following Chiles' injury. The Spartans had a punt blocked for a safety, then got another Rourke-to-Price touchdown. The Hoosiers continued to pour in points, with an end-around touchdown from Omar Cooper Jr. and Rourke staying in the game deep into the fourth quarter to throw another TD with more than 10 minutes remaining, bringing the score to 47 unanswered points.

Rourke, who underwent thumb surgery on Oct. 21 and missed last week, finished 19-for-29 for 263 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. The Hoosiers finished with a 395-193 yard lead, and the Spartans did not record a sack for the fifth straight game.

After rushing for 22 yards in the first quarter, MSU lost 58 yards in the final three quarters to finish with minus-36 yards on the ground, while Indiana's defense posted seven sacks and 15 tackles for a loss.

