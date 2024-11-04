Women's tennis completes successful weekend in San Diego





SAN DIEGO, California. Pepperdine's freshman women's tennis had a successful weekend with eleven wins at the Torero Tennis Classic in San Diego. Taylor Goetz , Alexia Harmon , Liam Oved And Duru Soke went a combined 8-1 in singles and 3-1 in doubles against players from the University of San Diego, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. Of those four, Harmon and Oved went a perfect 3-0, with the latter picking up her third singles win of the fall season. Oved extended her win streak to four singles matches, starting the tournament with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 win over Utah's Emma Kamper before winning her next two matches in straight sets. The highlight of her weekend was a 6-1, 6-3 win over #95 Taylor Cataldi of Wisconsin; Unranked Oved ranks second on the team with three singles wins this fall. She closed the tournament with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hannah Read of San Diego. Harmon, Oved's doubles partner, also did well in singles. The No. 17 newcomer in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings won all three of her matches: she prevailed over Utah's Kaila Barksdale in a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 match; beating Read 7-6 (4), 6-1; then closed the tournament with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Washington's McKenna Koenig. Goetz started her tournament on Friday with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Zehra Suko of Washington. Her only singles loss was to Claudia De Las Heras, the highest ranked singles player in the draw, USD #39. In doubles, Harmon and Oved shot a perfect 3-0 with wins over teams from San Diego, Utah and Washington. Their 7-6 (2) victory over San Diego's team of De Las Heras and Kristina Nordikyan gave Pepperdine a 3-1 record over their WCC rivals this weekend. No NCAA bids were awarded this weekend, but the Waves have one more chance to earn postseason bids at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Sectional Championships, held Nov. 7-10 at USC. RESULTS Friday doubles

Alexia Harmon / Liam Oved (PEPP) final Emma Kamper/Dylan Lolofie (UTAH) 6-3

Sara Akid/Emma Valletta (UTAH) def. Taylor Goetz /Duru Soke (PEPP) 6-3 Friday singles

Taylor Goetz (PEPP) final Zehra Suko (UW) 7-5, 6-3

Alexia Harmon (ALL) do. Kayla Barksdale (UTAH) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Liam Oved (PEPP) final Emma Kamper (UTAH) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 Saturday doubles

Alexia Harmon / Liam Oved (PEPP) final Carina Syrtveit/McKenna Koenig (UW) 6-4 Saturday singles

Alexia Harmon (PEPP) final Hannah Reading (USD) 7-6 (4), 6-1

Liam Oved (PEPP) final #95Taylor Cataldi (WISC) 6-1, 6-3

Taylor Goetz (PEPP) final Sara Akid (UTAH), retired Sunday doubles

Alexia Harmon / Liam Oved (PEPP) final Claudia De Las Heras/Kristina Nordikyan (USD) 7-6 (2) Sunday singles #39 Claudia De Las Heras (USD) final Taylor Goetz (PEPP) 6-0, 6-4

Alexia Harmon (PEPP) final McKenna Koenig (UW) 6-0, 6-3

Liam Oved (PEPP) final Hannah Reading (USD) 6-1, 6-3

