Sports
Prediction of the AP top 25 poll for week 11
As we take a look at the damage from Saturday's final games, let's look ahead to the AP top 25 college football rankings entering Week 11
Who's going up? Who's going down?
Please note: This is not our ranking of the top teams, but our prediction for how the top 25 voters will rank them in Sunday's official poll
25.Vanderbilt. A win at Auburn moves the Commodores to a 3-2 mark in SEC play and while this team is just 10 combined points away from going undefeated, tough games remain, against South Carolina, at LSU and at home against rival Tennessee .
24.Missouri. That shutout loss at Alabama two weeks ago crushed any lingering playoff chances Mizzou had, now with two losses but still clinging to a spot in the rankings after the AP top 25 voters last week couldn't find any other teams were worthy of inclusion in the poll.
23. Pittsburgh. The Panthers were no longer undefeated, falling on their faces in a critical road test at SMU and hosting Virginia next week before welcoming Clemson the following week.
22. Washington State. Wazzu moved up the rankings last week after passing San Diego State and benefiting from other moves in the poll, but still faces an uphill climb in the playoff hunt, playing four one-score games and some leaks defense despite an otherwise impressive 7 -1 record.
21.Colorado. Coach Prime's team was off last weekend after posting six wins the week before for the first time since 2016, and after Kansas State and Iowa State both lost, it suddenly finds itself tied for second place in the wide-open Big 12 title hunt.
20. State of Kansas. A costly second Big 12 loss for the Wildcats after Houston was able to score late in a major setback that upends the conference title picture heading into November.
19. Iowa State. No longer undefeated, the Cyclones took a late lead at home over Texas Tech, but couldn't stop the Red Raiders from scoring the winning touchdown with 20 seconds left and falling a big step back in the Big 12 championship race at exactly the wrong place. time.
18. Army. Dewayne Coleman went 5 of 8 when Bryson Daily was absent due to an illness, but the Black Knights ran just enough to get past Air Force and move to 8-0, increasing their hold on the AAC standings, still in the play-off mix in the Group of Five, and have not trailed for a second in a match this season.
17. Ole ma'am. Jaxson Dart passed for 500 yards and Jordan Watkins had school records with 254 yards and 5 TD catches in a loss over Arkansas, moving to 3-2 in SEC play and with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, but still with a heartbeat. heading into a big home date against Georgia next week that will impact both teams' postseason fates.
16.Clemson. That six-game winning streak came to a brutal end at the hands of an upset Louisville, which opened a 26-7 lead in the fourth quarter and simply looked like the more inspired team to hand Clemson its first ACC loss and a blow to his opponent. the title of the conference hopes.
15. LSU. After their first loss in SEC play, the Tigers had a week off to regroup and adjust as Alabama comes to Death Valley on Saturday, but with two losses in total, there is no more room for error on a busy College Football Playoff Field.
14. Texas A&M. After that big win against LSU, the Aggies fell into a trap at South Carolina, allowing over 500 yards and scoring no points in the second half in a 44-20 loss, and now there are no teams undefeated in SEC play .
13. SMU. Preston Stone threw for over 300 yards and Brashard Smith ran for 161 yards and 2 scores as the Mustangs demolished undefeated Pittsburgh in a proving moment that moves this team to a 5-0 mark in ACC play and into second place after the loss from Clemson.
12. Boise State. Maddux Madsen had a career night with 4 touchdown passes and Ashton Jeanty got going late, piling up 2 more scores and rushing for 149 yards in a loss over San Diego State, moving the Broncos to 7-1, with only a loss of 3 points against now-No. 1 Oregon the only blemish on their record and appears to be the favorite for the Group of Five bid in the new playoff.
11.Alabama. By beating Missouri in a 34-0 decision two weeks ago, the Crimson Tide saved their playoff hopes and moved to 3-2 in SEC play, but a critical road test against LSU is coming up.
10.Indiana. After trailing by 10 against Michigan State on the road, the Hoosiers piled on 21 points in the second quarter and didn't allow another point after the opening frame, moving to 9-0 and still neck-and-neck with Oregon on the road. atop the Big Ten standings as of November.
9. BYU. The Cougars, one of several inactive teams this week, sit alone atop the Big 12 standings after Iowa State lost, and are looking ahead to a date at Utah on Nov. 9, with no other ranked teams on their schedule. with a clear path to Arlington. and possibly the play-off.
8. Notre Dame. In Week 10, the Irish are on a six-game winning streak, coming off a signature loss to then-undefeated Navy in a performance the selection committee will remember, returning home next Saturday against struggling Florida State.
7. Tennessee. Big Orange trailed Kentucky 10-7 going into halftime behind a more inconsistent offense, but Dylan Sampson ran for two touchdowns and Nico Iamaleava threw a third in the second half to move to 7-1 as Georgia pulled in came up in two weeks.
6. Penn State. An eighth straight loss for the Buckeyes, in a year when many analysts thought this rivalry could swing the Nittany Lions' way, puts a major dent in their Big Ten title hopes and once again raises questions about the James Franklin's performance against high-ranking players. opponents, as he falls to 1-13 against AP top-5 teams.
5.Texas. Last weekend the Longhorns were 7-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC play with a date against Florida next at home, but still own the head-to-head loss to Georgia and can't be caught looking ahead to the final at Texas A&M, with national playoff hopes on the line.
4. Miami. Cam Ward posted 400 yards passing and 5 touchdowns as the Hurricanes put up 21 fourth-quarter points in a comeback effort to knock off an upset Duke, moving to 9-0 and still a favorite in the ACC title hunt, but there are concerns about this defense in the future.
3. Ohio State. Will Howard may have left some points on the field and given some to the Nittany Lions, but the Buckeyes' defense came out in a big way in the second half with a signature win on the road to seal a second loss and take a very important step forward in the second half. Title photo of the Big Ten.
2. Georgia. Carson Beck threw three interceptions and Florida tied this game at 20 in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs added two late touchdowns to pull away, causing some general concern as this team begins big tests next week at Ole Miss and then at home against Tennessee. That.
1. Oregon. The Ducks used a 21-point second quarter to pull away against Michigan and remain perfect, rushing for 4 touchdowns and tied with Indiana for first place in the Big Ten with three winnable games to close and a very good chance to control the table.
–
