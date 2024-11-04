Virender Sehwag's 'terrible' reaction to India's 0-3 drubbing; Irfan Pathan calls out Virat Kohli, Rohit's 'hurtful act'





Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has lashed out at “unnecessary experiments” against spin after India's 25-run loss to New Zealand in the third and final match of the series. The loss resulted in a humiliating 0-3 whitewash on home soil, a first of its kind for India in a series (minimum three matches), as Sehwag called it 'terrible performance'. Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan react to India's 0-3 defeat against New Zealand at home On Sunday, the third day of the final Test, India failed to chase down 147 as the batters once again fell prey to spinners. Ajaz Patel completed an 11-wicket haul, comprising a five in both innings, as India were folded for just 121 runs an hour after lunch as New Zealand recorded a historic series win. On social media, Sehwag criticized India's poor batting performance against spinners throughout the series. The home side lost 37 wickets to the variety and averaged under 25 against New Zealand. While as supporters it is absolutely necessary to support the team, but this has been a terrible performance by our team. The ability to play spin definitely needs an upgrade and some experiments are good for the shorter format but in Test cricket doing some unnecessary experiments was only bad,” Sehwag wrote on Instagram. Heading into the match, the Kiwis had never won a Test match in India in 36 years. Since their first visit to the country in 1955, New Zealand have recorded just two wins against India in India. However, in the series, New Zealand not only ended their drought, they also became the first team to beat India in their own backyard in twelve years, ending their historic 18-series winning streak, and later recorded their first ever clean sweep in the series. a series of three games, home or away. A look at India's worst performances in a Test series at home Sehwag added: “Congratulations to Tom Latham and his @blackcapsnz boys for doing what is a dream for any visiting team and that no other can overcome like this. Irfan Pathan calls out Virat Kohli, Rohit's 'hurtful act' On the other hand, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan once again sparked the conversation about the non-domestic cricket gig for top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the team's long Test calendar. Unlike most regulars, the two batters did not feature in the Duleep Trophy matches last month ahead of the Bangladesh Series, which many believe is the key factor behind their preparation against spin. Had a good conversation with @iamyusufpathan bhai yesterday. He made a fair point that domestic cricket was played on grass pitches or flat courts, but rarely on turning surfaces anymore. Moreover, top players do not play domestic cricket. This could hurt us in the long run, he tweeted. Meanwhile, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh called on the team management to move away from their obsession with rolling out gymnasts to challenge visiting teams, which has instead largely benefited the opposition – be it against Australia in Pune in 2017, against England in Hyderabad earlier this year, or against New Zealand in this series in Pune and Mumbai. I have been saying for years that Team India needs to play on better pitches. These spinning deliveries make every batsman look very ordinary, Harbhajan wrote on X. These courts are prepared for test matches of 2/3 days. You don't need Muralidaran, Warne or Saqlain Mushtaq on these pitches to get the teams out. Anyone can take anyone out, Harbhajan added in another post.

