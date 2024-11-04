When Big Ten Football will know the status of the playoffs

With ten weeks still to come, the picture for the College Football Playoff is becoming clearer.

On Tuesday, the CFP rankings will receive their first data point of the 2024 college football season, as the first of six playoff rankings will be released at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

As every year, the usual suspects will undoubtedly form the top of the rankings, including several teams from the Big Ten Oregonthe state of Ohio and Penn State. But because of the expanded field this year, other teams like Indiana are making a fascinating case as we approach the end of the season.

REQUIRED READING:'They just don't understand the rule': Michigan football easily loses challenge vs. Oregon

Here's what you need to know when the first College Football Rankings are released, including how to watch, how many teams are in the CFP this season and more:

When will the CFP rankings be released?

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, November 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

Here's a look at the full list of when the six CFP rankings will be released:

Always oriental

Tuesday November 5: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Tuesday November 12: 8:30 PM*

8:30 PM* Tuesday November 19: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Tuesday November 26: 8 p.m

8 p.m Tuesday December 3: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Sunday December 8:Afternoon

*The second set of College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed between games of the Champions Classic.

What time are the CFP rankings?

The first of six College Football Rankings will be released on Tuesday, November 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

Projections and predictions of the College Football Playoffs rankings

Through the first ten weeks of the season, the Big Ten has four contenders to make the College Football Playoff this year: No. 1 Oregon, No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 13 Indiana.

Here, some college football analysts have projected these four teams in the CFP rankings:

Oregon: No. 2 seed

No. 2 seed Penn State: No. 7 seed

No. 7 seed State of Ohio: No. 5 seed

No. 5 seed Indiana: No. 11 seed

Oregon: No. 1 (1 seed)

No. 1 (1 seed) State of Ohio: No. 2 (5 seed)

No. 2 (5 seed) Penn State: No. 7 (7 seed)

No. 7 (7 seed) Indiana: No. 11 (11 seed)

ESPN's experts unanimously have Oregon as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs, and four of them have Indiana at No. 5. Eight have Ohio State at No. 5. Penn State is at the top overall despite Saturday's loss. Click through to see how they chose.

REQUIRED READING:That's officially it for Michigan football's (far-fetched) College Football Playoff dream

How to view the CFP rankings

Date: Tuesday November 5

Tuesday November 5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming option: ESPN App | Fubo (free trial)

The first College Football Playoff rankings show will air nationally on ESPN. You can also stream Tuesday's show on the ESPN app (by logging in with your TV provider's credentials) or is Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

REQUIRED READING:How does the 12-team College Football Playoff work? Explanation of the expanded CFP format in 2024

How many teams in CFP 2024?

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, the CFP will consist of more than just four teams, expanding to twelve teams: five automatic qualifiers and seven at-large.

The previous model, used from 2014 through 2023, saw only four teams make the playoffs. Its predecessor, the BCS, allowed for a two-team, one-game playoff that decided the national championship.

How does the College Football Playoff format work?

The CFP will have a very different format this year, not only expanding from four teams to twelve, but also introducing first-round byes, automatic bids and home games.

The top five ranked conference champions, ostensibly the Power Four champions and one Group of Five champion, will each receive an automatic bid. The four highest ranked teams are seeded 1-4 and receive a bye in the first round. If the Group of Five champion is not among the top twelve teams in the final poll, it will be placed in twelfth place.

From there, seven major teams will make up the rest of the field, starting with No. 5 and ending with, presumably, the No. 11 team. Seeds 5-12 will play in first round matches either at the home of the higher ranked team or at another location of their choice.

No. 5 will host No. 12; No. 6 will host No. 11; Number 7 will play host to number 10; and No. 8 will host No. 9. From there, the winners of the first-round matches will advance to the quarterfinals to face the top four seeds.

Please note: Once the final bracket is revealed, there will be no “re-seeding” to ensure the highest ranked team faces the lowest ranked remaining team. That means that number 1 will play the winner of the number 8/9 game; No. 2 plays No. 7/10; No. 3 plays #6/11 and #4 plays #5/12.

The CFP Committee also will not make any special arrangements to ensure that teams that met in the regular season do not play in the postseason.

This year's quarter-finals will take place in the Fiesta, Peach, Rose and Sugar bowls, with preferential bowls awarded to the highest-ranked teams. No. For example, No. 1 Oregon would probably favor the Rose Bowl, leaving the Sugar or Peach Bowls to No. 2 Georgia, and so on.

The semifinal games will take place at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl, and the 2025 College Football Playoff championship game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.