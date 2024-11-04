Thanasi Kokkinakis and Emerson Jones crowned champions at the Perpetual NSW Open 2024 | November 3, 2024





Emerson Jones(QLD) AndThanasi Kokkinakis(on) are the 2024 Perpetual NSW Open champions after clinching the singles titles at Sydney Olympic Park today.

In the men's singles final, No. 2 seed Thanasi Kokkinakis showed his talent on the court by beating Sydney's own Rinky Hijikata in an impressive 6-1, 6-1 win. This remarkable victory marks Kokkinakis' first ATP Challenger title on home soil, an important milestone in his career. “It was a great week for me and my team. This is my first ATP Challenger title on home soil, which makes it a very special victory for me.” Kokkinakis said. Thank you to everyone who organized the tournament, despite the rain delays everything still went smoothly and I really enjoyed my time here at the NSW Open. “Thank you to the fans who also came out today and supported Rinky and me.” Kokkinakis is ready. The women's singles final was a hard-fought battle Emerson Jones (AUS), the wildcard entry, is victorious Taylah Preston (AUS) in a match that ended 6-4, 7-6(3). The 16-year-old showed remarkable resilience, especially in the second set, where she fought back to take the tiebreak. This victory not only highlights her talent but also sets the stage for her future in the sport. “It was a tough final and Taylah played great.” Jones admitted. “I played some of my best tennis this week and I'm very proud of what I achieved. “I couldn't have done this without my team and I know my family back home in Queensland is watching.” Jones said. The duo came out in an exciting doubles final Lizette Cabrera And Taylah Preston (AUS) secured the title against the top-seeded team of Destane Aiava And Maddison Inglis (AUS) with a score of 6-1, 3-6, 10-8. The match was a roller coaster, with Cabrera and Preston dominating early on, but the experience of Aiava and Inglis brought the match back to life in the second set. Ultimately, the decisive tiebreak showed the determination of Cabrera and Preston, who held their nerve to clinch the championship. The Perpetual NSW Open remains a prestigious event that attracts talented players from all over the world. This year's competition showcased emerging talent and provided exciting moments for tennis fans.

