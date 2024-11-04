Football over No. 10 Texas A&M, 44-20 – University of South Carolina Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. LaNorris Sellers ran for 106 yards and threw for another 244 yards and South Carolina defeated one of the Southeastern Conferences' playoff contenders, defeating No. 10 Texas A&M 44-20 on Saturday night.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 3-3) took LSU and Alabama to the wire this season. This time their freshman quarterbackand senior transfer Raheim Sanders powered over the Aggies (7-2, 5-1), who entered Saturday allowing just 104.5 yards per game.

Sanders, the all-SEC transfer from Arkansas,rushed to144 yards and two touchdowns. South Carolina gained 286 yards on the ground.

Sellers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score.

The Aggies powered their way through the SEC, becoming the last undefeated team in the leagueworked their way back into the lead before halftime after trailing 14-0 less than six minutes into the match.

But South Carolina's chaotic defense came through when it needed to. It stopped the Aggies twice on fourth-and-1, picked off Marcel Reed's pass as the freshman threw off his back foot as Texas A&M drove early in the fourth quarter, and then picked up Reed's fumble to give them their last hope to press one's head.

Reed was 18 of 28 for 206 yards and ran for 46 yards as Aggies starter Conner Weigman did not play. Texas A&M rushing leader LeVeon Moss left the game early and did not return.