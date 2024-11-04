Seylan Bank table tennis teams shine at the 65th Inter-firm Table Tennis League Championship 2024





The Seylan Bank table tennis teams displayed exceptional talent and determination at the 65th Inter-firm Table Tennis League Championship 2024 held at the SRS Sports Complex in Ambalangoda. The Seylan Bank men's team came second in the 'A' division and showcased their skills and competitive spirit throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, Seylan Bank's women's team secured second place in the 'C' division, marking a significant achievement for the team. Throughout 2024, the Seylan Bank men's team has consistently performed at a high level. They were runners-up at the 65th Inter-firm Knockout Mercantile Knockout Table Tennis Championship 2024 and participated in the 69th Inter-firm Mercantile Open Table Tennis Championship 2024. A key player for Seylan Bank, Chalitha Ranjana has had an illustrious career with numerous accolades both locally and internationally. In 2024, Chalitha became champion in the Open Master's Singles, came second in the Open Men's Doubles and reached the semi-finals in the Open Men's Doubles. Chalitha's local achievements are remarkable, having won the Mercantile Singles title for nine years and consistently reaching the final in the Mercantile Team Event 'A' division for the past twenty years, either as winner or runner-up. His international achievements include winning a bronze medal at the 2004 Commonwealth Championship, securing one silver and three bronze medals at the 2010 South Asian Games in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and earning bronze medals at the South Asian Playing in 1999 in Kathmandu, Nepal. and in 2003 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Chalitha also excelled at the New Zealand Open, winning multiple medals in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Chalitha has been recognized as the best table tennis player of the year in 2019 (Mercantile) and in 2007 and 2008 (National Sports Games). He was the national table tennis champion for four years and was ranked number one by the Table Tennis Association rankings from 1999 to 2004 and again from 2008 to 2010. Seylan Bank celebrates excellence in all areas and stands ready to help its banking professionals explore areas of passion outside their field of work. Proud of the excellent performance of its table tennis teams, the 'Bank with a Heart' fosters a rich internal culture that encourages sport and hopes for many more victories in the future.

