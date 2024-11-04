Sports
Complete MIAA high school football tournament combines
The road to Gillette starts here.
The MIAA high school football tournaments will be announced on Sunday. Teams from eight divisions compete for one of sixteen spots at Gillette Stadium for a state championship spot.
On the South Shore, Milton (Div. 3) and Duxbury (Div. 4) will look to defend their titles. Marshfield (Div. 2), Scituate (Div. 4), Hanover (Div. 5) and Carver (Div. 8) are looking to return to the Super Bowl after losing in the state finals in 2023.
Find the full tournament field here when the brackets are announced.
More:These stars should shine: 53 players to watch in the upcoming MIAA state tournaments
More:South Shore MIAA state tournament scores and schedule
What time are the MIAA football tournaments announced?
The MIAA will announce the playoff field on Sunday, November 3 at 1 p.m. Each of the eight divisions will have a field of 16 teams.
The 16 highest ranked teams (according to the power rating system) with at least three wins qualify for the playoffs.
MIAA football tournament schedule
Release brackets: Sunday, November 3 at 1 p.m
Round of 16: Friday November 8
Elite Eight: Friday November 15
Final four: Friday November 22
Super Bowl (at Gillette Stadium): December 4-6
Thanksgiving games are scheduled between the Final Four and the Super Bowl.
The Final Four matches will be played on neutral grounds. The Super Bowls are played at Gillette Stadium.
MIAA high school football tournament combines
Dept. 1
1. St. John's preparation
2. BC High
3. Xaverian brothers
4. Needham
5. Central Catholic
6. Leominster
7. Springfield Central
8. Methuen
9. Franklin
10.Natic
11. Westford Academy
12. Weymouth
13. Wachusett Regional
14.Brockton
15. Andover
16. Attleboro
Dept. 2
1. Catholic commemoration
2. King Philip Regional
3. Swamp field
4. Bishop Feehan
5. Wellesley
6.Winchester
7. Barn stable
8. Bridgewater Raynham
9. Algonquin
10. North Quincy
11 Peabody veterans
12. Plymouth North
13. North Andover
14. Concord-Carlisle
15. Arlington
16. Quincy
Dept. 3
1. Reading Monument
2. Billerica Monument
3. Mansfield
4. North Attleboro
5. West Springfield
6. Dartmouth
7. Hingham
8. Masconomet Regional
9. Milford
10. Walpole
11. Milton
12. Westborough
13. Woburn Monument
14. Doherty Monument
15. Zilvermeer
16. Lynn English
Dept. 4
1. Duxbury
2. Scituate
3. Grafton
4. Malden Catholic
5. Tewksbury Monument
6. Marble head
7. Burlington
8. Canton
9. Tantasqua Regional
10. Wayland
11. Norwood
12. Westwood
13. Somerset Berkley Reg.
14.Bedford
15. Melrose
16. Holliston
Dept. 5
1. Shawsheen Valley Technology
2. Hanover
3. Foxborough
4. Old Rochester Regional
5. Bishop Fenwick
6. Greater Lowell Technology
7. Maroon
8. Newburyport
9. Bishop Stang
10. Blackstone Valley RVT
11. Dedham
12. Norton
13. Medway
14. Danvers
15. Northeast Metro RVT
16. Gloucester
Dept. 6
1. Hudson
2. Steenham
3. Fairhaven
4. Norwell
5. Abington
6. Lynnfield
7. Swampcott
8. Sandwich
9. St. Mary's Church
10. Baypad RVT
11. Dennis Yarmouth
12. Wintrop
13. North Reading
14.Maynard
15. Oakmont Regional
16. East Bridgewater
Dept. 7
1. Uxbridge
2.Clinton
3. Mashpee
4. North Bridge
5. Millbury
6. Amesbury
7. Cohaset
8. Garner
9. Manchester-Essex
10. West Bridgewater
11. Blue Hills RVT
12. Wahconah Regional
13.Oxford
14. Saint Bernard
15. Tyngsborough
16. St. Paul Diocesan
Dept. 8
1. Randolph
2. West Boylston
3. Sculptor
4. Nashoba Valley Technology
5. Cathedral
6. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.
7. Lee
8. Narragansett Regional
9. Old Colony RVT
10. Bartlett
11. Bourne
12. Millis
13. Tech Boston
14. Lynn VoTech
15. Hoosac Valley
16. Quaboag Regional
|
Sources
2/ https://www.patriotledger.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/11/03/miaa-ma-high-school-football-tournament-playoff-complete-field/75990352007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani court sends notice to FIA over Imran Khan's bail plea – ThePrint – PTIFeed
- Boris Johnson doesn't believe Trump will abandon Ukraine
- Gautam Gambhir news: Can't play Test match cricket like this; old video of Geoffrey Boycott trolling Gauti goes viral
- Strongly condemn attack on Hindu temple in Canada: PM Modi
- You will pay Donald Trump's across-the-board tariffs if he is re-elected. Here is the proof
- Palace: Prabowo and Jokowi meet like two best friends, no particular agenda: National Okezone
- Omarosa Trump pledges to protect women 'like it or not'
- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh
- Former PM Pak Imran Khan's wife breaks down in tears during court proceedings
- PM Anwar to invite President Xi Jinping to 2025 ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur
- Trump leans on anti-migrant rhetoric at latest Georgia rally as early voting puts state on knife's edge | US elections 2024
- Turkish President arrives in Kyrgyzstan to attend Turkish summit