Complete MIAA high school football tournament combines





The road to Gillette starts here. The MIAA high school football tournaments will be announced on Sunday. Teams from eight divisions compete for one of sixteen spots at Gillette Stadium for a state championship spot. On the South Shore, Milton (Div. 3) and Duxbury (Div. 4) will look to defend their titles. Marshfield (Div. 2), Scituate (Div. 4), Hanover (Div. 5) and Carver (Div. 8) are looking to return to the Super Bowl after losing in the state finals in 2023. Find the full tournament field here when the brackets are announced. More:These stars should shine: 53 players to watch in the upcoming MIAA state tournaments More:South Shore MIAA state tournament scores and schedule What time are the MIAA football tournaments announced? The MIAA will announce the playoff field on Sunday, November 3 at 1 p.m. Each of the eight divisions will have a field of 16 teams. The 16 highest ranked teams (according to the power rating system) with at least three wins qualify for the playoffs. MIAA football tournament schedule Release brackets: Sunday, November 3 at 1 p.m Round of 16: Friday November 8 Elite Eight: Friday November 15 Final four: Friday November 22 Super Bowl (at Gillette Stadium): December 4-6 Thanksgiving games are scheduled between the Final Four and the Super Bowl. The Final Four matches will be played on neutral grounds. The Super Bowls are played at Gillette Stadium. MIAA high school football tournament combines Dept. 1 1. St. John's preparation 2. BC High 3. Xaverian brothers 4. Needham 5. Central Catholic 6. Leominster 7. Springfield Central 8. Methuen 9. Franklin 10.Natic 11. Westford Academy 12. Weymouth 13. Wachusett Regional 14.Brockton 15. Andover 16. Attleboro Dept. 2 1. Catholic commemoration 2. King Philip Regional 3. Swamp field 4. Bishop Feehan 5. Wellesley 6.Winchester 7. Barn stable 8. Bridgewater Raynham 9. Algonquin 10. North Quincy 11 Peabody veterans 12. Plymouth North 13. North Andover 14. Concord-Carlisle 15. Arlington 16. Quincy Dept. 3 1. Reading Monument 2. Billerica Monument 3. Mansfield 4. North Attleboro 5. West Springfield 6. Dartmouth 7. Hingham 8. Masconomet Regional 9. Milford 10. Walpole 11. Milton 12. Westborough 13. Woburn Monument 14. Doherty Monument 15. Zilvermeer 16. Lynn English Dept. 4 1. Duxbury 2. Scituate 3. Grafton 4. Malden Catholic 5. Tewksbury Monument 6. Marble head 7. Burlington 8. Canton 9. Tantasqua Regional 10. Wayland 11. Norwood 12. Westwood 13. Somerset Berkley Reg. 14.Bedford 15. Melrose 16. Holliston Dept. 5 1. Shawsheen Valley Technology 2. Hanover 3. Foxborough 4. Old Rochester Regional 5. Bishop Fenwick 6. Greater Lowell Technology 7. Maroon 8. Newburyport 9. Bishop Stang 10. Blackstone Valley RVT 11. Dedham 12. Norton 13. Medway 14. Danvers 15. Northeast Metro RVT 16. Gloucester Dept. 6 1. Hudson 2. Steenham 3. Fairhaven 4. Norwell 5. Abington 6. Lynnfield 7. Swampcott 8. Sandwich 9. St. Mary's Church 10. Baypad RVT 11. Dennis Yarmouth 12. Wintrop 13. North Reading 14.Maynard 15. Oakmont Regional 16. East Bridgewater Dept. 7 1. Uxbridge 2.Clinton 3. Mashpee 4. North Bridge 5. Millbury 6. Amesbury 7. Cohaset 8. Garner 9. Manchester-Essex 10. West Bridgewater 11. Blue Hills RVT 12. Wahconah Regional 13.Oxford 14. Saint Bernard 15. Tyngsborough 16. St. Paul Diocesan Dept. 8 1. Randolph 2. West Boylston 3. Sculptor 4. Nashoba Valley Technology 5. Cathedral 6. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll. 7. Lee 8. Narragansett Regional 9. Old Colony RVT 10. Bartlett 11. Bourne 12. Millis 13. Tech Boston 14. Lynn VoTech 15. Hoosac Valley 16. Quaboag Regional

