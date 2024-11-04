Sewickley Herald Notebook: Quaker Valley tennis run ends in state semifinals





The Quaker Valley girls tennis team saw its 2024 season end in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals at the Hershey Racquet Club. QV, this year's WPIAL runner-up, defeated District 9 champion Elk County Christian 5-0 in the first round and District 3 winner Berks Catholic 4-1 in the quarterfinals. District 2 champion Scranton Prep defeated the Quakers 3-0 on Oct. 26 in the semifinals to improve to 20-2 overall. Scranton Prep finished second in the PIAA, while District 1 titlist Lower Moreland won the PIAA championship in a 3-2 decision. QV finished the season with a 15-3 record. Big goals Quaker Valley's Lily Baker and Sewickley Academy's Katherine Varghese shared the girls' spotlight with game-winning goals in the WPIAL soccer playoffs on Oct. 29. Baker, a freshman defender/midfielder, scored the lone goal as No. 2 QV defeated No. 7 Deer Lakes 1-0 in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Varghese, a senior forward, did the same by leading fifth-seeded Panthers to a 1-0 win over No. 13 Aquinas Academy into the Class A quarterfinals. Freshman goalkeeper Ava Hajok posted the shutout for the 15-2-2 Quakers, who snapped an 11-game unbeaten streak and 14 shutouts in their Oct. 29 semifinal against No. 6 North Catholic. Senior Marie Bigi was the winning goalkeeper for Sewickley (13-3-1), which faced No. 1 Springdale in the semifinals on Oct. 29. The Panthers were on a seven-game winning streak entering their matchup against NC. Six of the seven wins were shutouts. 1st round wins Ari Bosh, a junior midfielder, scored twice to lift Quaker Valley past No. 12 Southmoreland, 4-0, in the first round of the WPIAL girls soccer tournament. Baker and sophomore F/D Rowan Wallace each added a goal. Entering the season, QV was looking for its first WPIAL girls soccer title since 1992, when it won its second consecutive championship. Last year, the Quakers, as the No. 9 seed, fell 4-3 to No. 1 Avonworth in the quarterfinals before the Antelopes claimed their third straight WPIAL title. Sewickley Academy also defeated No. 12 Riverside 2-0 in the first-round playoff test behind goals from Eannarino and sophomore midfielder Mya Spadafore. Bigi was again the winning goalkeeper. All-WPIAL honors A tip of the cap goes out to several area football players for earning all WPIAL honors for the 2024 season. They include Quaker Valley senior defender Mia Modrovich, sophomore midfielder Annabel Miko and Bosh. Three Sewickley Academy girls were also selected: Varghese, Bigi and Emma Eannarino, a sophomore midfielder. Allie Emswiler, a second-year defenseman at Eden Christian, was also named all-WPIAL. Among the boys, QV senior forward Colin Benge and junior defender Tanner Shultz were named all-WPIAL, as was Sewickley Academy's Finn Wentz, a junior midfielder. Eden Christian's senior midfielder Cole King was also honored as a WPIAL all-star. Volleyball victory Top-seeded Quaker Valley defeated No. 8 Ellwood City in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball playoffs by scores of 25-15, 25-21, 25-18. The Quakers, who improved to 16-2, collided with No. 5 Southmoreland in the semifinals on Oct. 29. Keywords: Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy

