AP College Football Poll 2024: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumors





Bleacher Report A 20-13 win over Penn State in Happy Valley moved Ohio State to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Survey before week 11. The Nittany Lions, suffering their first loss, fell from third to sixth place. Saturday's series of games featured several upsets that combined to significantly change the shape of the new poll. For Penn State fans, the nature of their team's loss may have been worse than a blowout because it was a game that could have been won. The Nittany Lions couldn't add to the 10-0 lead they built midway through the first quarter after OSU quarterback Will Howard threw a pick-six. Then, two trips inside the Buckeyes' 5-yard line yielded zero points. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was picked off on a 1st-and-goal from the 3-yard line with 11 seconds left. The offense also couldn't find the end zone in the fourth quarter after giving up another 1st-and-goal at the 3. Allar's pass on fourth down fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Buckeyes. Ohio State pulled ahead in the final 5:13 of the game. Penn State is likely on its way to a third straight 10-win season under head coach James Franklin, and a spot in the College Football Playoff is still within reach. However, Franklin's inability to win big games with any regularity overshadows everything he has accomplished with the program. When it comes to Texas A&M, a 44-20 loss to South Carolina is a step back, but doesn't change the fact that the Aggies are ahead of schedule so far under first-year coach Mike Elko. Admittedly, it may have been difficult to look at the bigger picture as A&M allowed the Gamecocks to rack up 530 yards of offense. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns while running for another 106 yards and one score. Sellers' 57-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Simon with 3:24 left in the game sent the Williams-Brice Stadium crowd into a frenzy and erased any hope of a comeback for the Aggies. Neither Iowa State nor Clemson could capitalize on Texas A&M's misfortune and move into the Top 10. The Cyclones were upset thanks to a five-yard touchdown run by Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks in the final minute. The Tigers trailed by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter against Louisville on their way to a double-digit loss. That opened the door for Indiana to claim a Top 10 spot in the AP poll for the first time since 2020. The Hooisers improved to 9-0 with a 47-10 dismantling of Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan. Kurtis Rourke threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns in his first game back after recovering from a thumb injury. Beating Michigan in Week 11 would give Indiana a program record of 10 wins. The schedule features few titanic clashes, with conference play steadily winding toward its conclusion. With Alabama and LSU each coming off two losses, the stakes here are a little lower than in the past. This effectively serves as a CFP eliminator and missing the playoff will be a difficult outcome for both SEC giants. The matchups with Georgia could be a tough challenge against Ole Miss, which hung 63 points and 694 yards on Arkansas in Week 10. However, the Rebels' previous losses to Kentucky and LSU raised questions about whether they are truly a contender. And being another SEC program with two losses already, they are one shot away from what would be a brutally disappointing season outcome if they miss the playoff.

