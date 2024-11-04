Sports
SMU returns to the national spotlight and controls the fate of the College Football Playoffs
When it comes to the passage of time at the end of a college football game, the clock is always relative to the situation.
It can end quickly in close situations as the pressure builds, with each minute seemingly flying by at half that interval. It can be slow, often in bursts where the final zeros can't come fast enough, no matter which side of the scoreboard you're stuck on.
Among the throngs of SMU Mustangs fans still milling around Gerald J. Ford Stadium in the waning moments of a 4825 bat from the Pittsburgh Panthers, the clock reached its final conclusion rather late. The ultimate outcome on a humid Saturday night in Dallas had been all but certain after the home team took a four-touchdown lead into halftime, but those precious moments when the second-stringers made short work offered a respite from the focus on play and action. providing an opportunity to enjoy what it all really meant in the grand scheme of things.
How about this? said SMU President R. Gerald Turner, in equal parts surprise and disbelief, as he grabbed his football coach, Rhett Lashlee, and athletic director, Rick Hart, in a hug just outside the locker room. How about this?
That rhetorical question is one that many in the Metroplex, and increasingly in the college football world at large, are now asking out loud. By beating the previously undefeated Panthers, the Ponies enter their second off week of the season ranked 81st overall and 50th in conference play. Thanks to the Clemson Tigers losing to the Louisville Cardinals in Death Valley, SMU controls its own destiny to reach the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte the first weekend of December.
We have three games left, and if we don't take care of business, it doesn't matter, Lashlee said, adding a touch of coach-speak to temper the rising expectations that have exceeded the wildest dreams of many on campus. Our team and staff have done a very good job of working to achieve the standard that this team has set for ourselves every week. They did it at a high level tonight.
It's not surprising that Lashlee would say that, as it was as complete a victory as possible.
Sophomore Kevin Jennings looked nothing like a quarterback who was questionable due to an incoming injury. He threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns before being pulled so both backups would see action. He showed a laser of an arm by passing the ball into a tight window to set up Brashard Smith for a score with 1:53 left in the second quarter (confirming the rout was in progress) and the signal caller dropped a beautifully thrown rainbow into the arms of wideout KeyShawn Smith for 43 yards, four plays into the fourth quarter to set up another touchdown. The offense finished with seven yards per play, ripping off chunk play after chunk play.
“We were just going fast like we normally were,” Brashard Smith said. They just couldn't keep up.
No, not even a little bit. Despite averaging 40.9 points per game, the second-highest mark in school history, Pitt could do nothing to keep pace with a team that simply looked faster and more physical in every aspect. Seventy-five of starting quarterback Eli Holstein's 248 yards came on drives late in the fourth quarter, and it took him 48 attempts to reach that benchmark. An interception in the end zone after a deflection wasn't his fault, but the second opening of SMU's “Club Turnover,” complete with the celebratory props, at least helped mask the offensive lines' ability to create a lot of space as the team rushed for just 3.2 yards per carry.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi had resigned himself to playing the game at that point. His temper flared that much more when he saw Mustangs kicker Collin Rogers nail a 50-yarder with seconds left before halftime, taunting the Panthers and claiming they were full of sharks on defense by putting a fin on top of his helmet mocking and looking at the visiting sideline. the same act.
He didn't like the play he wanted, but Saturday's result showed which of the two newly installed peer programs in the ACC really had the most dangerous threats on either side of the ball.
We really believe we were a strong team in attack. But our defensive guys have really changed the culture of SMU football from a defensive standpoint from last year with what they've done, Lashlee said. We have a group that believes in physicality.
It's a mantra that Lashlee has backed up with actions, not just in building SMU to 172 in the last 19 games, but in pursuing what it takes to succeed in a power conference. Keep in mind that the Mustangs weren't officially admitted to the league until last September, so it's not like leaders at the school had a long runway to sell to recruits, especially compared to the Texas Longhorns going to the SEC or the multi-year journey that the USC Trojans took. on to the Big Ten.
Having been a coordinator at Miami, he knew what it took to succeed in a true coastal conference and survive the rigors of games that were tough week in and week out. That's why Lashlee and his staff spent most of their attention in the transfer portal last season finding offensive linemen and capable seven defensemen who had no problem moving up in the league.
Our program belongs at this level. Our program is capable of competing at a high level, which we all believe, a normally sized Lashlee said with some fire in his eyes. We're not done yet, and we haven't accomplished anything yet, but we've put ourselves in a position where we were competing for a conference championship in the ACC in mid-November in our first year in the league.
No team moving from a Group of 5 league to a power conference has ever started better than 20, making the Mustangs 50 a much bigger outlier.
It's an even more mind-boggling start when you consider where SMU came from, 28 years after the Southwest Conference folded and left the Mustangs behind. The program spent decades in the wilderness and still lived with the mark of the NCAA's infamous death penalty as it clawed its way from a landing spot in Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference to, now, the promised land of a league stretching from the sea. to the shining sea.
Never mind that the Mustangs had to round out nine figures in booster commitments to make up for the revenue shortfalls they won't have compared to their brethren like Pitt, this is one of those runs where you start reaching into the history books and come up empty at seeing vague similarities with something else.
New members, usually if you break .500 you are doing well. To be here and have a chance to play in the championship game is just incredible, said a smiling Turner, who will retire next year. It took a long time [to get here]. It was a long journey, but it is so worth it.
Next Tuesday evening, when the College Football Playoff selection committee releases its first rankings, SMU believes it has a landing spot in the top 25. It will also have a legitimate chance of getting to the end of the field. The Panthers were the only ranked team left on the schedule, and home games against the Boston College Eagles and California Golden Bears, sandwiched around a trip to the Virginia Cavaliers, are all winnable on short notice. Even that one loss on the list doesn't look shabby at all, as the BYU Cougars are one of only five undefeated teams left that resemble the class of the Big 12.
Either way, there is a path to the playoffs for SMU. The road to Charlotte is completely constructed. No wonder homecoming on Saturday felt a little different.
It was fitting that former legends of the Pony Express era, including Eric Dickerson and Craig James, were on hand to witness what happened. They shook hands and took pictures with just about anyone who wanted them as they walked around the field before the game and saw the rest of the 1982 team, the one that beat Pitt in the nearby Cotton Bowl to make Dan Marino's last game to temper in the school's beautiful script logo that was also honored.
The connection between the opponents on Saturday was an obvious reason to bring everyone back into the fold and celebrate a time when the program was on the cusp of its denouement of success. At the time, not long before the NCAA rolled into town and ended the good times, few could have predicted how long it would take for SMU to return to the center of the national picture in college football.
Well, the Mustangs are here now. The SMU renaissance has arrived faster and better than anyone could have predicted.
How about that?
