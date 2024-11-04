Georgia football is ranked No. 2 heading into the first College Football rankings





Things weren't always pretty for Georgia on Saturday, but the Bulldogs came away with a 34-20 victory over the Florida Gators. The win moves Georgia to 7-1 on the season and 5-1 in SEC play. The win leaves Georgia as the top-ranked SEC team atop the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11, as the Bulldogs are the No. 2-ranked team. Georgia is also the No. 2 ranked team in the Coaches Poll. Oregon comes in at number 1 in the poll. Ohio State moves up to No. 3 after beating Penn State this week, while Miami comes in at No. 4. Texas is now the No. 5 ranked team. After the game, Georgia made it clear that it had to play better. And not just quarterback Carson Beck, but the entire team. The Bulldogs outscored Florida 28-7 in the second half and eventually pulled away. Here at Georgia we love the fourth quarter, said Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker. That's where we have the advantage. The fourth quarter is what we do, and playing in the fourth quarter and all our close games, you know, we enjoy it. Those close games are part of college football, and college football is now entering a very different era. We just got used to it, and we love it. I like the competition that is played. As the Bulldogs approach the fourth quarter of the season, they are heading into a huge week. The first rankings of the College Football Playoffs will be released on Tuesday. For the first time, we will see what a 12-team College Football Playoff would look like. One of the teams heavily involved in the conversation is Ole Miss, which skyrocketed to No. 16 in this week's AP poll. The Rebels defeated Arkansas 63-31 to move to 7-2 on the season. It was perhaps Ole Miss's most impressive showing this season. Georgia defeated Ole Miss in Athens last season, but this is clearly a very different team than what Ole Miss saw. Saturday's match is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET, with ABC broadcasting the match. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET. You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11 below. AP Poll Top 25 Rankings for Week 11 Oregon Georgia State of Ohio Miami Texas Penn State Tennessee Indiana BYU Our Lady Alabama Boise State SMU LSU Texas A&M Ole ma'am The state of Iowa Army Clemson Washington State Colorado State of Kansas Pitt Vanderbilt Louisville

