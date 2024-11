Westerly girls tennis raced to first title in 21 years vs. Prout

PAWTUCKET Westerly was too balanced, too experienced and had their eye on a championship from the start. That's a powerful formula to end the 21-year title drought for the girls tennis program. And the Bulldogs rode that desire for a championship season into Saturday's Division II championship against Prout at Slater Park. Westerly were undefeated against league play this year, falling only to Division Is Narragansett. He capped off an impressive fall with a 4-1 win against the Crusaders. We have a majority of seniors and it feels good that we won, said Virginia Royce of Westerly. This is probably the last year we'll have a shot at it, so I'm really happy we won this. We worked very hard all season. More:La Salle girls tennis keeps streak alive, capturing 11th straight state championship. More:Marshall Vernon of La Salle had a plan and executed it perfectly. Now he's a state champion. Top singles player and sophomore Royce capped the top-seeded Bulldogs (18-1) banner-raising season with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Westerly stormed out to a 2-0 lead and nearly won the doubles matches as Margaret Scanapieco and Simone Hackett finished with a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Then Westerly took the No. 3 doubles match, 6-0, 6-4, behind the excellence of Katelyn Arnold and Macey Garafola. When we started winning early on, our coaches always believed in us, but this year they really believed in us, Royce said of when Westerly knew it was a special season. They said you can win this. And when we beat Prout the first time, we knew that this was our biggest competition and that because we beat them, we could win. More:How did Keaney Bayha capture her first cross country title? She kept pushing. Addison Serra seized the No. 4 singles match, 6-1, 6-2, to put Westerly on cruise control, leading 3-0. No. 2 Prout (15-4) stopped the sweep by winning the second doubles match, with Caitlin Tadamala and Olivia Lemay leading the Crusaders. But with the top singles match yet to be completed, it was too late for a comeback. “I remember the first day four years ago when I told these kids I would see them at their best and at their worst,” Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said. It wasn't until their last effort that I saw them at their best. Royce ended the cool day in Pawtucket and was promptly mobbed by her teammates. I didn't even know, Royce said of the last point. I heard a stampede coming my way and it dawned on me that we had just won the whole thing. It feels great. It will be so nice to go back to school on Monday. All the teachers are going to encourage us and would hang a banner in the gym forever. Western 4, Prout 1 Singles Virginia Royce, W, def. Mia Renzulli, 6-3, 6-2; Addison Serra, W, def. Ava Pickett, 6-1, 6-2; Double Margaret Scanapieco/Simone Hackett, W, final Sierra Redfern/Athanasia Stefanopoulos, 6-1, 6-1; Caitlin Tadamala/Olivia Lemay, P, final Madison Mankoff/Mia Urso, 6-2, 6-2; Katelyn Arnold/Macey Garafola, W, final Maddie Wilkinson/Ellie Grimm, 6-0, 6-4. [email protected] On X:@ByJacobRousseau

