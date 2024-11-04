Weekend Sports Roundup Big improvement against Knox

Trinity's basketball, volleyball and water polo firsts all produced exciting performances against Knox during a weekend of sport that saw remarkable progress.

The basketballers were dominant and won 80-50, with the seconds also winning a tighter match 57-51 and the 10Cs overcoming a 15-point deficit to rise 31-28.

The volleyball firsts won a hard-fought match and eventually won the fifth set 3-2 15-11.

The water polo firsts seemed to do the same and led all the way until Knox equalized at 12-12 with just 20 seconds left.

But Trinity's water polo teams won four matches, twice as many as last year, with two draws and two defeats in a weekend that reflected significant growth.

The School won 35 percent of the final round against Knox, compared to 26 percent in the first term and just 18 percent a year ago.

Table tennis came out on top with four wins and two losses against Newington, touch football had just one win from eight matches and the 8A and 8B teams were the only winners in 16 tennis matches.

Most cricket matches were affected by rain, resulting in draws, typified by the first XI being in a strong position, but the second managing to win by seven runs after bowling out Knox for 85.