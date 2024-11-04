Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha announces his retirement from all forms of cricket and says no to IPL





Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha announced on Sunday (November) that he is retiring from all forms of cricket. In a post on social media, Wriddhiman said the ongoing Ranji Trophy season would be his last. The stump, who turned 40 last month, has represented India in 40 Tests and 9 ODIs. He was India's first-choice keeper-batsman in red-ball cricket for quite some time after the retirement of MS Dhoni. The right-hander ranks second among goalkeepers with most centuries in Test cricket for India, behind only Dhoni and Pant (joint first). Regarded as one of the best glovemen in world cricket, Saha scored 1353 Test runs with a hit three centuries in his career. Wriddhiman Saha announced his retirement from all forms of cricket (Getty) Saha made his last Test appearance three years ago in 2021 against New Zealand. Despite playing a few crucial knocks in the series, the then new team management, including head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, decided to gradually remove Saha from the team, with emphasis on KS Bharat as Rishabh Pant's backup . After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honored to represent Bengal one last time and play alone in the Ranji Trophy before I retire, Saha wrote on X, promising to make his final season for Bengal a memorable one. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible ride, your support has meant the world. Let's make it a season to remember Wriddhiman Saha says no to IPL According to a Sportstar report, Saha is unlikely to participate in next year's IPL as he has not registered for the upcoming mega auction scheduled to take place later this month. Although he has not publicly discussed the matter, sources suggest an official statement on the matter could be released just before the auction. Saha was not retained by the Gujarat Titans, a franchise he has represented for the last three years. Saha is one of the few players to have participated in every season of IPL since its inception in 2008 and has represented five franchises: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH ) and Gujarat Titans (GT). After making his first-class debut in 2007, Saha represented Bengal for 15 years before moving to Tripura following a dispute with certain Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials. Former CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya tried to persuade Saha to stay but he indicated he might not continue playing for Bengal. His frustration stemmed from comments made by a senior CAB official, who questioned Saha's commitment after he opted out of the Ranji Trophy group stage due to personal reasons. Despite attempts by coach Arun Lal to discuss the situation, Saha even left the Bangladesh team's WhatsApp group. Last season, Saha, who took on the role of player-mentor, led Tripura to a respectable performance in domestic tournaments. However, after a conversation with Sourav Ganguly, a former India captain and ex-BCCI president, Saha returned to Bengal this season, hinting that this might be his last. Saha had earlier stated that he would focus solely on red-ball cricket for Bengal and would not participate in white-ball competitions. So far, his return has been unremarkable, having scored zero points and made three catches in two games.

