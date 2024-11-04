Alabama football rises in coaches, AP media polls top 25 rankings after bye week of setbacks





Alabama football was on hold on Saturday, but still made a jump in the competition coaches poll top 25 rankings when they were updated on Sunday. The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 11 in the poll, moving up three spots after being ranked No. 14 last week. It was a similar story later on Sunday, when the Associated Press media survey was released. Alabama was also 11th in that ranking. The Tide took advantage of a series of setbacks on Saturday. Texas A&M fell to South Carolina, then dropped five spots to No. 16 in the coaches poll, No. 15 in the AP, and Clemson dropped nine spots to No. 17 in the coaches rankings, and eight to No. 19 in the media poll after a loss to Louisville. Iowa State also lost to Texas Tech, spoiling the Cyclones' undefeated season and dropping them from 10th to 18th in the coaches poll and from 11th to 17th in the AP rankings. Penn State fell after a loss to Ohio State, dropping four spots to No. 7 coaches, No. 6 AP. Oregon remained at No. 1 in both polls, while Georgia was still in second place. Ohio State moved up to No. 3, followed by Miami and Texas to round out the top five. Tennessee ranks sixth in the coaches poll, followed by Penn State, Notre Dame, BYU and Indiana, ahead of Alabama. The Volunteers are ranked No. 7 in the AP rankings, swapping spots with the Nittany Lions, with Indiana eighth, BYU ninth and Notre Dame at No. 19. Ole Miss moved up to No. 12 in the coaches poll and No. 16 AP after blowing out Arkansas, while LSU jumped three spots to No. 13 in the coaches rankings and two spots to No. 14 AP. Alabama faces the Tigers on Saturday in Baton Rouge, a game with huge implications for the College Football Playoff. Coaches poll the top 25 rankings Oregon Georgia State of Ohio Miami Texas Tennessee Penn State Our Lady BYU Indiana Alabama Ole ma'am LSU Boise State SMU Texas A&M Clemson The state of Iowa Army Washington State State of Kansas Missouri Pitt Colorado Vanderbilt AP media top 25 poll Oregon Georgia State of Ohio Miami Texas Penn State Tennessee Indiana BYU Our Lady Alabama Boise State SMU LSU Texas A&M Ole ma'am The state of Iowa Army Clemson Washington State Colorado State of Kansas Pitt Vanderbilt Louisville

