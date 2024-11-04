SEC in Updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25





The SEC saw some of its top teams on a bye week, but that didn't stop it from having an exciting Week 10. Florida vs. Georgia was the highlight of the first series of games, with the Gators hung with the Bulldogs all game in what ended up being a 34-20 win for Georgia. Kirby Smart's team, which was the No. 2 team in the country this week, saw Carson Beck struggle with three interceptions despite throwing for 309 yards and two touchdowns. REQUIRED READING:Why be surprised? The revival of Vanderbilt football is a reality | Estes But perhaps no game had a bigger impact on the SEC and College Football Playoff races than South Carolina's shocking 44-20 loss to No. 11 Texas A&M. The Aggiesfresh off a resounding victory over a top-10 LSU team in Week 9, had no answer to the Fighters. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers completed 13 of 27 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, and added 15 rushes for 106 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and another score. Elsewhere, Tennessee probably got more than it bargained for in a 28-18 home win over Kentucky. The Vols prevailed 28-18 in a game where Kentucky closed that gap, 21-18, early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was solid in the win, completing 28 of 38 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown. At the bottom of the top 25, No. 18 Ole ma'am completely dismantled Arkansas 63-31. Texas, Alabama and LSU, meanwhile, had bye weeks as the final two schools prepare for a pivotal showdown next week in Death Valley. REQUIRED READING:While Kalen DeBoer's Alabama has resurrection in its sights, LSU and Brian Kelly could get the final say Here's where SEC teams fell in the polls this week. College Football Rankings for Week 11 American LBM Coach Poll SEC teams are in bold. First place votes in brackets Oregon (53) Georgia (1) State of Ohio Miami Texas Tennessee Penn State Our Lady BYU Indiana Alabama Ole ma'am LSU Boise State SMU Texas A&M Clemson The state of Iowa Army Washington State State of Kansas Missouri Pitt Colorado Vanderbilt Others receive votes Tulane 38;Louisville 38;South Carolina 33;Louisiana 27;Syracuse 24;UNLV 17;Arizona State 17;Minnesota 14;Iowa 13;Memphis 5;Illinois 3;Texas Tech 1;James Madison 1 AP Top 25 SEC teams are in bold. First place votes in brackets Oregon (62) Georgia State of Ohio Miami Texas Penn State Tennessee Indiana BYU Our Lady Alabama Boise State SMU LSU Texas A&M Ole ma'am The state of Iowa Army Clemson Washington State Colorado State of Kansas Pitt Vanderbilt Louisville Others receiving votes: Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2

