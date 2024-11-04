China ravaged by 'tennis fever'

The 2024 Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Guangzhou Open tennis tournament concluded on October 27 in Guangzhou, the capital of South China's Guangdong province. This event, which has been going on for twenty years, once again swept China with a 'tennis fever'.

'Breakthrough' is what defines Chinese tennis in 2024.

This year, Chinese tennis players have made continuous breakthroughs in their personal performance and world rankings. At the Paris Olympics, Zheng Qinwen claimed gold in the women's singles, and Chinese duo Zhang Zhizhen and Wang Xinyu won silver in the mixed doubles. Their success made Chinese tennis a trending topic.

In addition, ticket sales for tennis tournaments in China soared. The Chinese people have an increasing passion for watching tennis matches and participating in the sport.

Chinese professional tennis player Zheng Qinwen enters the court of the quarterfinals of the WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament, October 11, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Guoqiang)

Unlike table tennis and badminton, tennis is not a traditional strength area for China. The sport is demanding in terms of skills, field conditions and training costs, which once hindered its development in China and made it difficult for the sport to get close to audiences.

When Chinese tennis players won a gold medal in women's doubles at the 2004 Athens Olympics, the sport in China began a development trajectory with Chinese characteristics.

Medals won by Chinese athletes at the Paris Olympics fueled a tennis boom in China.

Since the Paris Olympics, tennis has exploded in China, as evidenced by non-stop inquiries from tennis training agencies and the surge in sales of tennis apparel and equipment.

The tennis tournaments organized across the country have pushed “tennis fever” to new heights. They offered tennis fans the opportunity to watch top matches and cheer on players on the courts.

Bai Xilin, director of the Tennis Administration Center under the General Administration of Sports of China, believes that the flourishing development of tennis sports is an example of China's development from a major sporting country to a sporting powerhouse.

On the evening of October 13, the final of the WTA Wuhan Open women's tennis tournament took place at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province. The spectators stood in their seats, immersed in cheers for Chinese player Zheng Qinwen.

Photo shows a match of the 2024 WTA Guangzhou Open tennis tournament. (Photo from the official Weibo page of the WTA Guangzhou Open tennis tournament)

According to statistics, both the single-day and total ticket sales of the WTA Wuhan Open reached historic highs this time. A total of more than 180,000 visits from tennis fans watching the matches were recorded, an increase of 80 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The China Open and Shanghai Masters tennis tournaments, held during China's National Day in early October, produced even more impressive results. Ticket revenue from the 2024 China Open exceeded 80 million yuan ($11.21 million), up 60 percent from last year, setting a new record in the tournament's history. The Shanghai Masters also broke event records for both attendance and ticket sales, with more than 220,000 in-person attendances.

The sport of tennis reflects drastic changes in the lifestyle of Chinese people and will release enormous consumption potential. Research shows that the sports industry booms when GDP per capita exceeds $8,000. As the living standards and consumption power of Chinese residents continue to grow, the basis for the popularization of tennis will be further strengthened.

The extensive tennis population and sufficient tennis courts have also contributed to the rapid development of the sport in China.

According to a 2021 report from the International Tennis Federation, China ranks second globally in tennis participation, with 19.92 million people involved in the sport, accounting for 22.9 percent of the world's tennis population. The country also had 49,767 tennis courts, the second highest number in the world.

Chinese tennis still has enormous room for growth given the country's population and potential for economic and social development, Bai noted.

This year, many international tennis events took place in China, allowing the world to see the new vibrancy of Chinese tennis.

Photo shows a girl learning to play tennis in Wuning County, East China's Jiangxi Province. With a population of only more than 300,000, Wuning County sees more than 13,000 primary and secondary school students undergoing tennis training. (Photo from Arbeidersdagblad)

According to the Chinese Tennis Association, China hosted 98 international tennis tournaments in 48 cities this year, with athletes, coaches and technical officials from 52 countries and regions participating. These figures prove the international tennis community's great recognition of China's atmosphere and ability to host tennis events.

Tennis events build a bridge for better communication and an image of openness and friendship.

In Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province, Chinese professional tennis player Wu Yibing and Russian athlete Karen Khachanov toured the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, where they learned to cut paper and drank tea together. American player Coco Gauff and Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz jointly visited the Palace Museum in Beijing and posed for photos together in traditional Chinese costumes.

In addition, this year's Shanghai Masters hosted an exhibition doubles match, in which Roger Federer teamed up with Chinese pop singer Eason Chan and faced off against Zhang Zhizhen and Olympic table tennis champion Fan Zhendong. This fun game with a crossover between sports and entertainment attracted a lot of attention from the world.

“China is gradually instilling Chinese sportsmanship and Chinese civilization and will make its unique contribution to global tennis development,” Bai said.

