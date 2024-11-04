Virat Kohli – Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket after whitewash against NZ? BCCI said they would make a major call next





BCCI could make a major decision on the future of senior Indian players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin based on their performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting this month, according to a report by news agency PTI. . The BCCI is reportedly discussing a structured phase-out policy for the senior Indian players before the start of the next WTC cycle, and there is a good chance that the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy could be the last Test series for these senior players.

What happens to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the thrashing in New Zealand? The PTI report states that an informal meeting will take place between the BCCI, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma on the future of the Indian team going forward. A BCCI source told the agency that the meeting would take place ahead of Team India's departure to Australia on November 10. While the shares will be drawn up, the BCCI is reportedly in no mood to tinker with the already announced squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The source further states that things could soon go wrong for Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin and Jadeja if India fail to qualify for the WTC finals in England. Such a circumstance could soon afterwards lead to the exclusion of all four senior players from the team for the five-Test series in England.

Virat Kohli – Rohit Sharma's poor performance in Test cricket: Virat and Rohit, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket, have been struggling to get going in the longest format of the game for a few years now. From February 2021 till the last match, Rohit scored 1210 runs in the 35 innings at an average of 37.81. Meanwhile, in the same period, Kohli played 25 innings and scored 742 runs, at an average of 30.91.

India's chances of qualifying for the WTC Final: As things stand, the Men in Blue will need to win at least four of the five matches in Australia to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship. While they could still qualify despite winning lower competitions, but that would depend on the performance of other teams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/sports/cricket-news/virat-kohli-rohit-sharma-ashwin-retire-test-cricket-after-whitewash-against-nz-bcci-said-to-take-major-call-after-11730683030352.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos