The problem with Nebraska starts with the name, the mascot, the essence of the place.

They are called the Cornhuskers.

As legend has it, the term actually came from a 1900s sportswriter named Cy Sherman, who started calling using Cornhuskers to refer to the football team then called the Nebraska Bugeaters. A few years later it stuck.

Today we have many mascots in sports that represent relics of the ancient world: knights, pirates, birds of prey, Trojans, cavaliers. We can continue.

For people in Nebraska, the name Cornhuskers represents a similar tradition, but with a more personal and meaningful touch. It symbolizes the hard, noble work of farmers who settled the Great Plains and fed America, a lifestyle that went hand in hand with the sport of football as they saw it in the early 20th century.

But in the modern world, corn crops are processed by machines that can process several tons per hour. The industry has evolved. There are no real corn on the cob anymore.

However, the state's other major cash crop has not evolved. Nebraska football still does the same thing every year.

After starting 5-1 and looking like a lock to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016, yes, you read that right. Nebraska's season is once again on the line after a 27-20 loss to UCLA.

The level of catastrophe in this outcome is difficult to fully and accurately represent. It's not just that UCLA was 2-5 or that Nebraska was playing at home, or that the Bruins virtually dominated the game and took a 27-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

It's the pattern.

Last year, Nebraska was 5-3 with winnable games remaining. It ended 5-7. In 2022, Nebraska was 3-3 and lost its next five games. In 2021, Nebraska was 3-3 and couldn't even find a stinking win. In 2019, the Huskers were 4-2 and missed bowl qualification as they lost five of their last six and failed to beat Purdue at 4-8.

So the November collapse is not only real, but as predictable as the fall harvest. And much to the horror of Nebraska fans, it's happening again.

At 5-4, Nebraska must either win in Southern California, beat Wisconsin or go to Iowa the day after Thanksgiving and win at Kinnick Stadium to qualify for bowling and avoid another horrific late-season slide.

It won't be easy, especially considering how difficult things have been offensively for freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola in recent weeks. Nebraska has scored a total of 58 points in its last four games.

At this point, no one expects coach Matt Rhule to launch the Huskers into national title contention from nowhere. He won at Temple, he won at Baylor, and it would be one of the most stunning developments in recent college football history if he doesn't ultimately win at Nebraska.

Still, there's no good excuse or explanation for losing at home to a really bad UCLA team. After paying Rhule a bunch of money (he was owed $56 million after this season) to break this unbearable bowl streak, a mascot in jeans and a red cowboy hat representing a 20th century rancher who no longer owns his corn pep, enough false advertising. .

That's why Nebraska is No. 1 in the Misery Index, a weekly measurement of which programs are feeling the most fear.

Four more in misery

Penn State: Many people can watch the same movie over and over again and still find it compelling, even if they know every line to the letter. Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, for example, has claimed to watch The Town several times a week. Here at the Misery Index, Casino is the movie you just have to click on when you see it appear in the TV guide. No matter how many times you've seen it, it's still great.

Penn State football is the opposite of that. It's the movie that no one in their fanbase wants to watch repeatedly.

Anyone who has invested their time and emotion in this program over the last decade under James Franklin felt it deep in their loins when the Nittany Lions stood on the 3-yard line with a chance to tie or take the lead against Ohio State less then seven minutes to go: Penn State had no way to score. They didn't, getting stuffed three times before Drew Allar threw an incompletion into the end zone. Penn State never touched the ball again in a 20-13 loss, dropping Franklin to 1-14 against top-five teams and 3-18 against the top 10.

Clemson: What makes a 33-21 home loss to Louisville so infuriating is that Clemson fans were convinced that many of the problems of years past had been resolved. And why wouldn't they have been? After an embarrassing 34-3 loss to open the season against Georgia, the Tigers played very well over the next six games, especially on offense. At the very least, Clemson looked like a team ready to compete for the ACC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. But it turned out to be an orange mirage, and Clemson won't make the CFP unless it can win the ACC title. They simply don't have good wins. Beating Appalachian State, North Carolina State, Stanford, Florida State, Wake Forest and Virginia isn't impressive when you're getting knocked around by the top two teams on the schedule.

That's the reality for Dabo Swinney right now. Clemson isn't the best program in the ACC. That would be Miami. It's not even the second best, because that would be SMU. The national championships are long in the rearview mirror now, and the Tigers are pretty mediocre.

Arizona: It's almost impossible to believe now, but the Wildcats were indeed ranked 21ststin the Preseason US LBM Coaches Poll. Although the architect of Arizona's turnaround, Jedd Fisch, left for Washington, the return of quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan gave the Wildcats a 1-2 punch on offense, which should have been the basis for plenty of scoring. Instead, Arizona's offense has fallen off a cliff under head coach Brent Brennan and offensive coordinator Dino Babers.

This week the Wildcats came in at 71ststnational total violation and 98ewhen scoring. It was more of the same Saturday in a 56-12 loss to UCF, dropping the Wildcats to 3-6 as Fifita struggled again in this new system. Arizona is without a doubt one of the most disappointing teams in the country.

Chestnut brown: An Iron Bowl will be played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, as always. But this year, the Alabama state championship has already been won by Vanderbilt of all teams. The Commodores completed an Auburn-Alabama sweep and became bowl eligible, with a 17-7 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It shouldn't have been a big surprise. Vanderbilt is a pretty decent team that has been competitive against everyone in the SEC. Auburn is a 3-6 team that will need a miracle to avoid its fourth consecutive losing season.

At this point, Auburn fans must be asking themselves: How did it get to this point? Well, Diego Pavia played an insanely huge role. The Vanderbilt quarterback defeated Auburn last year while at New Mexico State. And even before that, in 2022, he defeated then-Liberty coach Hugh Freeze 49-14. If you're one of those people who paid Freeze $6.5 million a year to come to Auburn, you might wonder if Pavia would have been a better investment.

Miserable but not miserable enough

Georgia: At this point in the season, you'll find broad agreement across college football that Georgia is the team most likely to win the national championship. The depth of talent is unparalleled. The coach's track record is impeccable. With wins over Texas and Clemson, they have already proven that they can beat some of the best teams in the country. But is Carson Beck good enough to lead the Bulldogs to the promised land? It's a legitimate question for Georgia fans to ask. Because even in a 34-20 win over Florida, a game that was tied deep into the fourth quarter, Beck threw three interceptions. That gives him 11 for the season and eight in the last three weeks. He just makes too many mistakes, and Georgia fans will get heartburn every time he drops back to throw.

Virginia Technology: A year ago, Syracuse decided the program's 6-6 stretch wasn't good enough and hired Fran Brown, the defensive line coach at Georgia, to replace Dino Babers. It is a decision that has paid off. Syracuse is now 6-2 and full of excitement after beating Virginia Tech 38-31 in overtime.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech fans watched their team take a 21-3 lead and surrender a 14-play touchdown drive at the end of regulation to tie things up with 29 seconds left with a team making no headway has improved from last year's 7-6 record. under Brent Pry. If you're jealous of the excitement of Syracuse football fans, there may be a problem with your program.

State of Oklahoma: For the second week in a row, we're wondering where the fire is with Mike Gundy as a team that was expected to be a College Football Playoff contender falls to 3-6 (0-6 in the Big 12) after a 42-21 loss at home to Arizona State. It's clear that this season is over and not coming back. So we can move on to the bigger picture, which starts with the following statement Gundy made during his post-match press conference.

I'm not sure I agree with our plans, said Gundy, who seems especially bored when he comes home at twenty.eseason. There are some things I don't really agree with.

Although he declined to elaborate, that's a rather strange thing to say. And it raises more than a few questions, like: Aren't you the head coach? Do you talk to your coordinators? Do you attend meetings? Are you going to practice? And if there are things in the plan and the game plan that you don't agree with, aren't you the person with the power to change them?

Wisconsin: The great thing about the Badgers-Iowa rivalry is how similar the two programs are. They're typical Big Ten overachievers, playing a certain brand of Midwestern football that conjures up images of frostbite, beer and bad bruises. Of their 98 meetings, only two wins separate them. In many ways they are each other's greatest benchmark and at this point the outcome is clear. Wisconsin has lost touch with its rival after a 42-10 win in Iowa. Two years into the Luke Fickell era, why aren't the Badgers better than this? Why are they on a three-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes without any of them being particularly close? Why do the Badgers feel like they've landed in the third or fourth tier of Big Ten schedules? Between 1998 and 2019, Wisconsin was actually a top 25 staple. Now the Badgers jump just around the middle of the Big Ten standings.

