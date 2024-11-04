In men's tennis, three players will compete this weekend at the Wake Forest Invitational – The Cavalier Daily





This weekend, the Virginia men's tennis team traveled to Winston-Salem, NC, to compete in the Wake Forest Invitational, the final non-ITA event of the season. Fifteen other schools participated, and Virginia sent three players to compete in doubles and singles from Friday through Sunday. Freshman Keegan Rice finished with a strong 3-1 record in singles, while junior Ty Switzer and graduate student James Hopper had a hard-fought doubles weekend. There were some tough games for the Cavaliers on Friday. Switzer and Hopper split their doubles matches, narrowly falling to a South Carolina pair 7-6, but bounced back to defeat a College of Charleston team 6-4. The singles matches also got off to a rough start, with both Rice and Switzer dropping their first bouts. Rice fell in a three-set match to Auburn junior William Nolan, while Switzer lost in straight sets to junior Esteve Agusti of James Madison. On Saturday, Switzer and Hopper lost 6-3 to a UNC Greensboro team, but Rice had a dominant day in singles. He defeated Cleveland State junior Carl Gedlitschka in three sets and Auburn sophomore Nicholas Heng in another three-setter. Switzer, despite fighting hard, lost two close singles matches. Sunday was another solid singles day for Virginia. Rice continued his dominant form, winning 6-1, 6-3 against Wake Forest freshman Nikola Parichkov. Switzer bounced back from losing his first two singles matches to end the weekend on a high note by defeating freshman Zach Fleishman of James Madison 6-2, 6-4. The Wake Forest Invitational proved to be a somewhat challenging weekend for Virginia, with strong competition from a wide variety of schools. The doubles experienced some problems, but only one team participated and because the matches were limited to one set, winning became difficult. In addition, sophomore Dylan Dietrich, a strong singles and doubles player, missed the invitation to the Charlottesville ATP Challenger. Next, the competition will only heat up as a select few Cavaliers will compete for NCAA Championship spots at the ITA Sectionals, held Friday through Sunday in Chapel Hill, NC.

