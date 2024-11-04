Forward Laila Edwards scores 100th career point as Badgers trample Bemidji State – The Badger Herald





The University of Wisconsin women's hockey (10-0-0, 6-0-0 WCHA) defended their home ice against Bemidji State (1-8-1, 0-6-0) in back-to-back shutout victories, defeating the Beavers with 4-0 on Thursday and 6-0 further Friday. The defending champion Badgers are still here arranged Number 1 in the country. The puck dropped at LaBahn Arena on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. It didn't last long for the junior forward Then Edwards scored her ninth goal of the season, assisted by Casey O'Brien And Kirsten Simms. The goal was Edwards' 100th career point, make hair the 33rd badger to reach that milestone. Edwards joins her teammates OBrien, Simms and Lacey Eden in the 100-point club. Wisconsin legend Hilary Knight are the all-time points leader with 262 career points in Badger red. Edwards just becomes the third 100-point scorer who has played fewer than 100 games and joined Simms and the current Professional women's hockey league forward Daryl Watts. After Edward's goal, juniors Marianne Picard And Caroline Harvey they each added their own goal in the second period. Come on Claire Enright finished off the Beavers late in the third period with a goal straight to the Bemidji goalie's face. Edwards led the team in shots on goal with six. Wisconsin's dominance continued the next night. The puck dropped again in front of a sold-out LaBahn Arena crowd at 7 p.m. Sharp passing resulted in an early Eden goal, giving the Badgers a lead they would not relinquish. Edwards took an Eden pass from behind the goal line and sent it home for her second goal in as many days. Excellent passing that led to clean shots was the theme against Bemidji State, as Wisconsin collected 87 shots to Bemidji's 25 on the other side. both games. Wisconsin put the game away in the second period, scoring four more goals. Eden collected her second goal. Simms himself found the net. Sophomore forward Cassie Hall And Kelly Gorbatenko own goals logged, all in that second period. Wisconsin travels to St. Cloud, Minnesota on November 1 and 2 to play games against St. Cloud State, whose record is 7-1-2, 3-1-2, and the Badgers will look to remain undefeated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://badgerherald.com/sports/womens-hockey/2024/11/03/womens-hockey-forward-laila-edwards-scores-100th-career-point-as-badgers-trample-bemidji-state/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos