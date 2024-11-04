Harmeet Desai wins table tennis titles in men's singles and mixed doubles





Indias Harmeet Desai won the men's singles title WTT Feeder Caracas 2024 table tennis tournament in Venezuela on Sunday. He also took the mixed doubles crown during the competition Krittwika Roy as a partner. Harmeet Desai, 90th in the latest table tennis rankings, defeated Frances Joe Seyfried 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-6) in the final to secure his singles title. Interestingly, world number 149 Seyfried was responsible for knocking out the other two Indian table tennis players in the men's singles draw. The Frenchman defeated Mudit Dani in the round of 16 before ending Snehit Suravajjula's run in the semi-finals. Desai, who earned a first-round bye thanks to his second seeding in the tournament, ousted Venezuela's Jesus Alejandro Tovar Giraldo in the second round before defeating Li Enci of the People's Republic of China in the pre-quarterfinals. He also recorded similar 3-2 victories over China's Ning Earlier in the day, Desai and Roy had defeated the Cubans Jorge Campos and Daniela Fonseca Carrazana 3-2 (8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5) in a hard-fought final to win the victory achieved. mixed double crown. The duo had accounted for China's Wang Kaibo and Liu Xinran in the semi-finals to qualify for the title decider. This was Krittwika Roy's second WTT Feeder doubles title in as many weeks after winning the women's doubles title with Yashaswini Ghorpade in Cagliari. Meanwhile, Mudit Dani, along with Lucia Cordero of Guatemala, were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles. Krittwika Roy also reached the quarter-finals of the women's singles, while there were no Indian entries for the women's doubles match in Caracas. In the men's doubles, Desai and Dani lost in the quarter-finals, while Snehit, partnered by Argentina's Martin Bentancor, bowed out in the semi-finals.

