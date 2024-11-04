Mainland students invited to visit Taiwan-Xinhua





TAIPEI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) — Taiwan-based Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation announced Monday that it plans to invite 40 teachers and students from seven mainland universities to visit the island, following a successful visit of students to the mainland in 2023. The visit will take place from November 27 and will last nine days and eight nights, Hsiao Hsu-tsen, executive director of the foundation, said at a news conference, adding that the foundation will submit applications to the relevant authorities and hopes for quick approval. to facilitate the visit. The mainland students and teachers will come from Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Sun Yat-sen University, Zhejiang University, Fujian Normal University and Beijing Sports University. The students include Olympic champions table tennis gold medalist Ma Long of Beijing Sport University and gold medalist Yang Qian of Tsinghua University, Hsiao said. They will visit six universities in Taiwan, including Taiwan University, Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu, Chengchi University, Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Chinese Culture University in Taiwan and Chang Gung University, as well as Taipei Municipal Zhongshan Girls High School. said. The itinerary also includes visits to scenic spots such as Sun Moon Lake, giving mainland students an in-depth understanding of Taiwan's history and natural beauty. In addition, the foundation will organize baseball experience activities, allowing mainland students to experience Taiwan's popular baseball culture first-hand. This is the second visit that the foundation is planning. In 2023, teachers and students from five mainland universities across Taiwan were warmly welcomed, which had a positive impact on relations between the two countries. In 2023 and 2024, Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang, also led youth groups from Taiwan on visits to the mainland.

