New Zealand defeated India again to romp to historic 3-0 Test series win | Cricket





New Zealand completed an unprecedented 3-0 series sweep in India as the Black Caps dismissed the hosts for 121 on a tricky wicket to secure a 25-run win on day three of the third and final Test in Mumbai on Sunday. The last time India were eliminated at home was in 2000, in a two-match series against South Africa, and Rohit Sharma's side will feel the pressure before a challenging five-match series against Australia begins this month. Rishabh Pant was the only Indian batsman to show resistance as he made a sublime 64 after the hosts were reduced to 29 for five on a spinning Wankhede Stadium track. Player of the match Ajaz Patel claimed six for 57, his second five-wicket haul of the match, while fellow spinner Glenn Phillips took three for 42 to help the hosts bowl again. First of all, it is very special to win a Test match here at this historic ground, but also to win a series 3-0, said Daryl Mitchell, who scored 82 in the first innings. It's something you dream about. To come here and actually achieve it is pretty special against a world-class Indian team, where just a bunch of Kiwis are conquering the world. The tourists won the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets for their first Test win in India in 36 years, and ended the series in Pune with a 113-run win. New Zealand's first win in India, dating back to 1955, also broke the streak of 18 consecutive home series wins since a 2-1 defeat to England in 2012. Chasing 147 to win, Sharma struck the first blow by stepping out of his crease and hitting Matt Henry for a four in the opening over, but the captain's disappointing recent run of form continued as he fell for 11 after a rash shot against the same bowler. . Patel made it two wickets in two overs when Shubman Gill, who had scored a whopping 90 in the first innings, left one to crash into the stumps and departed for one. Virat Kohli didn't last long as he pushed Patel to put one on and leave India in trouble at the age of 18. The crowd fell silent again when Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped for five by Glenn Phillips and Sarfaraz Khan hit a full toss from Patel straight to Rachin Ravindra in the deep on one. Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship with Pant at 42 runs, but a stunning catch from Will Young left India at 71 for six on the ropes. Patel dismissed Pant after a review in New Zealand after lunch, although the batsman appeared to suggest he had not made contact with the ball before it was taken. The runs dried up after that and India crumbled, with Washington Sundar falling last as he looked to make it big. skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' views on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy statement: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion Sharma said: Losing a series, losing a Test match is never easy. It is not easily digested. But we didn't play our best cricket and we accept that. New Zealand played better than us the whole game. There were a lot of mistakes we made, we accept it as captain, I was not at my best leading the team nor with the bat. New Zealand earlier resumed their second innings at 171 for nine, but India needed just 14 balls to bowl out the Black Caps as Jadeja had Patel caught in the deep to finish with five for 55, having won five in the first stanza.

