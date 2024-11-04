Sports
India vs New Zealand talking points: Rohit, Kohli, Ravindra, Patel, Gill | Cricket news
In one of the biggest upsets in the history of Test cricket, New Zealand handed India a 3-0 series loss at home as they won the third Test in Mumbai by 25 runs, having already comfortably beaten the hosts in Bengaluru and Pune.
Sunday's visitors' sweep was the first time India had lost all three matches of a home series and only the second time in their 90-year cricket history.
The manner of losing in all three matches, as well as the reputations of both teams prior to the series, added to the shock value of the outcome at Wankhede Stadium, where the home crowd had gathered this weekend expecting to see their team rescued . some pride.
However, New Zealand had other ideas as they tore through a seemingly strong Indian batting line-up in less than 30 overs to complete a famous win.
How could India, the most powerful nation in modern cricket, and two-time finalists of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), have collapsed so dramatically? Here's Al Jazeera's quick rundown of the series loss:
The light fades for India's biggest stars
When India were bowled out for 46 in the first innings of the opening Test match and subsequently lost the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma joked in his post-match press conference that all sides were having a bad day and it was just one day. off for his team.
Don't judge us for one bad day at the office. I'm sure you have bad days at work too, was his response.
More than a fortnight later, Rohit cut a more somber figure as he admitted that his leadership and batting had not been enough.
Something like that will be a very low point in my career, after losing three games at home. As captain I take full responsibility. As a leader, I haven't been at my best since the beginning of the series.
I wasn't good enough with the bat either.
Rohit scored a disappointing 91 runs across six innings, with 52 being his highest score.
Rohit wasn't the only one who failed to score enough runs. His predecessor, and one of India's greatest players, Virat Kohli, also failed to live up to his reputation in the series.
Kohli's run tally was 93, with 70 being his top score, and the remaining five innings totaled a paltry 23 runs.
Both stalwarts will be in the media spotlight as they head to Australia for a much tougher challenge, with the added pressure of India's chances of qualifying for the 2025 WTC finals hanging by a thread.
New Zealand cracks the Indian spin code
After adopting New Zealand's pace and swing bowling in Bengaluru, India prepared spinning courts in Pune and Mumbai in an apparent bid to make the most of the home conditions.
It worked in a way as the Indian spinners took all 20 New Zealand wickets in Pune, but again it was the Indian batters who failed to support the bowlers and were bowled out for 156 and 245 in their two innings. Limited-overs specialist Mitchell Santner was New Zealand's red-ball hero, taking 13 wickets in the match, including Kohli's now famous full-toss bowling.
The final Test in Mumbai was no different as the home side's slower bowlers walked away with all 20 wickets, but none of their batters scored a century as India were bowled out for 263 and 121.
New Zealand's set of slower bowlers were much more economical and adapted to the changing flow of the match, taking 17 wickets across both Indian innings to leave the hosts in a spin.
A sweet homecoming for Kiwis of Indian descent
Among the key architects of India's demise were two men with deep roots in the South Asian nation.
Rachin Ravindra, named after India's batting icons Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid by his Indian-born parents, was the second highest run-scorer in the series with 256 at an excellent average of 51.20. He was one of the only two players to score a century in the series, the other being India's Sarfaraz Khan, and was named player of the match in the first Test.
With the ball, it was the returning Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel who dismantled India's batting in the last Test. Born in a western suburb of the Indian metropolis, Ajaz moved to New Zealand with his parents as an eight-year-old, but has always shined for his adopted homeland upon his return to the city.
During New Zealand's final tour of India in 2021, Patel became only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings in Mumbai. While India were able to recover and win the match, Patel ensured that the result of the series went New Zealand's way this time as he took the last Indian wicket on Sunday.
Gill, Jaiswal, Sundar: Indian youth offer hope
While India slumped during the series, it was their young batsmen who gave the home fans some hope for the future. Top batsmen Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, as well as Sarfaraz and Rishabh Pant in the middle order, were among the top 10 run-scorers in the series.
Meanwhile, off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar impressed with 16 wickets and 89 runs in the series.
The downfall of one captain, the glorious rise of another
While all the attention will be on Rohit's captaincy and batting form, his counterpart Tom Latham has quietly walked away with a feat that no other New Zealand captain has managed – a Test series win in India.
Latham's role as leader was astonishing as he took over the reins before this series after Tim Southee resigned following a 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka.
With the batting, Latham also fared significantly better than Rohit, scoring 145 runs, including a crucial 86 in the second innings in Pune.
