College football grades: Indiana gets an 'A' grade, Georgia gets a 'C-' on Week 10 report card
Indiana set a program record by scoring at least 40 points for the seventh time during its 47-10 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The Hoosiers fell into an early 10-0 hole but were brutal from there as they went to a 9-0 mark and continued a magical start to coach Curt Cignetti's tenure.
While the milestones are one thing, what makes it so impressive is the method as Indiana doesn't rely solely on a high-powered offense. As they showed against Michigan State, the Hoosiers also have a stout defense. As a result, they have worked their way up the national title odds list and are now mixing with a major company.
On a Saturday in Week 10 full of consistent results, Indiana's dominance stood out. For IU's Big Ten brethren Penn State, however, things weren't so rosy. The Nittany Lions were judged heavily this week for their inability to convert critical short-yardage situations in a 20-13 loss to Ohio State.
But even some national title contenders received critical marks this week. This late in the season it's time for the cream to rise to the top. As we look back on a fantastic weekend of college footballhere are the numbers for all teams with national title odds of +4000 or better.
Day soaking: Texas (+550), Alabama (+1400), Notre Dame (+3000)
State of Ohio
Figure:A-
Title Odds: +350
Ohio State's defense came up with critical stops at the end of both halves, holding Penn State to just 3 of 11 on third down in a much-needed 20-13 loss to the Nittany Lions. A few costly turnovers from quarterback Will Howard kept the Buckeyes from winning in more authoritative fashion, but after how shaky Ohio State looked against Nebraska in Week 9, this was a great team effort.
Figure: C-
Title Odds: +400
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw three interceptions, bringing his total over the past five games to 11. As a result, the Bulldogs struggled to put aside a Florida team that only had a redshirt freshman walk-on at quarterback. Don't let the final score fool you: the Bulldogs were completely unimpressive in their 34-20 win over the Gators.
Figure:A-
Title Odds: +450
Oregon never really got into trouble during a 38-17 road win against Michigan. The Wolverines had only one true touchdown drive, as their first score was largely due to a muffed punt from the Ducks. That was a costly miscue at the time. In the grand scheme of things, it was just a hiccup during a workmanlike road victory for the nation's top-ranked team.
Figure:b
Title Odds: +1200
Cam Ward bolstered his Heisman Trophy campaign by throwing for 400 yards and five touchdowns on 25-of-41 passing as the Hurricanes defeated Duke 53-31. However, Miami's defense remains a concern. The Blue Devils scored touchdowns on three straight possessions in the first half and led 28-17 at one point. Ward is incredible, but it will be difficult for Miami to win a national championship with this defense.
Penn State
Figure:C-
Title Odds: +2000
Penn State struggled offensively, failing to execute in critical red zone situations late in both halves. The defense scored Penn State's only touchdown of the day, while the Nittany Lions continued to struggle offensively in key games and situations. Penn State has a manageable path to the playoffs, but this performance showed it likely isn't a true national title contender.
Figure: b
Title Odds: +2000
Tennessee's defense put in another solid effort as the Volunteers defeated Kentucky 28-18 behind a 3-1 turnover advantage. Offensively, the receivers suffered from a few costly reps, but quarterback Nico Iamaleava looked sharp and running back Dylan Sampson became the program's single-season leader in rushing touchdowns (19). The most concerning aspect of the win was the special teams performance, as kicker Max Gilbert went 0 for 3 on field goal attempts.
Figure:A-
Title Odds: +3000
Jaxson Dart set a school record for passing yards (515) and threw six touchdown passes in the Rebels' 63-31 win at Arkansas. His favorite target was Jordan Watkins, who set a school record with five touchdown catches. With 694 total yards, the Rebels finally rediscovered their elite offensive tackle heading into next week's showdown with Georgia. The defense wasn't perfect, but the offense made up for that.
Indiana
Figure: A
Title Odds: +3500
Kurtis Rourke returned from injury to throw four touchdowns as Indiana smoked Michigan State 47-10 to get to 9-0. The Hoosiers were on their heels defensively early, but kept the Spartans out over the final three quarters. Michigan State mustered a paltry 27 yards in the second half and went 0 for 6 on third downs.
