Women's tennis closes out the UNCW tournament





WILMINGTON, NC The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) women's tennis team concluded competition at the UNC Wilmington (UNCW) Tournament on Sunday at the UNCW Courts in Wilmington, North Carolina. During the three-day tournament, the Spartans recorded a total of seven singles victories and three doubles victories. Ella Olexa And Olivia Gallagher led the team to two singles wins each this weekend. FIRST DAY (Friday, November 1) Double Gallagher and Alexandra Dodashev (UNCG) lost to Deren Ozel and Veronika Prospalova (Campbell) 3-6

Sydney Bly And Raegan Mitchell (UNCG) lost to Jessica Maras and Mollie Garcia (Campbell) 3-6

Luna Urso And Elizabeth Birkevold (UNCG) lost to Ofer Kivity and Sadnra Mari Marti (Campbell) 3-6

Gallagher and Dodashev (UNCG) defeated Lara Stamereilers and Simone Szovan (Mt. Olive), 7-6 (4)

Bly and Mitchell (UNCG) defeated Victoria Calle and Nina Bernier (Mt. Olive) 6-1

Olexa and Birkevold (UNCG) defeated Sandra Riecken and Courtney Howell (Mt. Olive) 6-0 Singles Gallagher (UNCG) lost to Anastasia Sereda (Seton Hall), 6-1, 5-7 (10-8)

Dodashev (UNCG) lost to Imogen Brooker (Seton Hall), 6-4, 3-6 (6-10)

Mitchell (UNCG) lost to Ellie Coe (Seton Hall) 1-6, 2-6

Bly (UNCG) lost to Tasmin Hart (Seton Hall) 4-6, 0-6

Birkevold (UNCG) defeated Isabelle May (Seton Hall) 4-6, 6-4 (10-5)

Urso (UNCG) lost to Niamh Campbell (Seton Hall), 6-7, 6-3 (7-10)

Olexa (UNCG) defeated Aili Hietala (Seton Hall) 6-4, 6-0 SECOND DAY (Saturday, November 2) Double Dodashev and Gallagher (UNCG) lost to Eda Arli and Elif Albayrak (UNCW), 4-6

Bly and Mitchell (UNCG) lost to Alex Borcich and Lucia Gomez (UNCW), 4-6

Birkevold and Olexa (UNCG) lost to Stela Joksimovic and Alicia Eberwein (UNCW), 4-6

Gallagher and Dodashev (UNCG) lost to Anastais Sereda and Rachel Benoualid (Seton Hall), 6-7 (3)

Bly and Mitchell (UNCG) lost to Tasmin Hart and Niamh Campbell (Seton Hall) 0-6

Urso and Birkevold (UNCG) lost to Ellie Coe and Isabelle May (Seton Hall), 1-6 Singles Gallagher (UNCG) defeated Stamereilers (Mt. Olive) 7-5, 6-4

Dodashev (UNCG) defeated Calle (Mt. Olive) 6-0, 6-0

Mitchell (UNCG) lost to Bernier (Mt. Olive), 6-4, 6-4

Bly (UNCG) defeated Riecken (Mt. Olive) 6-3, 6-3

Birkevold (UNCG) lost to Alejandra Hidalgo Vega (NCCU), 6-4, 3-6 (6).

Magpie (UNCG) lost to Patricia Palencia (NCCU), 2-6, 3-6

Olexa (UNCG) lost to Mariana Zottoli (NCCU), 1-6, 2-6 THIRD DAY (Sunday November 3) Singles Gallagher (UNCG) defeated Eda Arli (UNCW), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 12-10

Dodashev (UNCG) lost to Borcich (UNCG), 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-10

Mitchell (UNCG) lost to Albayrak (UNCW), 0-6, 2-6

Bly (UNCG) lost to Gabbie Glickstein (UNCW), 2-6, 2-6

Birkevold (UNCG) lost to Katelyn Hubbard (UNCW), 2-6, 6-7 (0).

Urso (UNCG) lost to Gomez (UNCW), 6-3, 4-6, 6-10

Olexa (UNCG) defeated Ananyaa Bhargava (UNCW), 6-2, 3-3 (RET) BUY UNCG GEAR

NEXT The Spartans conclude their fall schedule with the CCU Battle of the Beach, hosted by Coastal Carolina, Nov. 8-9 at the Stevens Tennis Complex in Conway, South Carolina.

