China-Japan Teen Ambassadors Program to Resume in 2024 (II)_Public Diplomacy_

Despite our different languages ​​and cultural customs, I can feel the greatest kindness simply through their smiles.

Student representative of the second secondary school affiliated with BNU

This year Beijing has the Teen Ambassador Exchange Program between China and Japan with Japan's Aeon after a five-year hiatus. A Chinese delegation of forty high school students from Beijing and Hunan traveled to Japan for a week.

The forty teenage Chinese ambassadors were introduced to Japanese history and culture by visiting local high school classrooms and staying with host families, injecting youthful energy into the friendship between China and Japan.

Focusing on themes of administrative systems, sci-tech innovation, culture and history, the teens explored notable Japanese landmarks including the National Diet Building, New National Stadium and Senso-ji Temple. These visits provided them with a deeper understanding of Japanese culture and its interactions with Chinese culture.

Upon arrival on campus, the Chinese teenage ambassadors were warmly welcomed. About 2,000 Japanese students and teachers, seated on either side of the gymnasium, gave thunderous applause to greet the Chinese guests. A student representative from Beijing National Day School gave a speech in Japanese and presented the principal with a calligraphy piece with poetic lines that read: Although separated by a mountain, we still share the same clouds and rain. The bright moon does not belong to a single city. to express their hopes for intercollegiate friendly exchanges.

Accompanied by their Japanese peers, teenage Chinese ambassadors took part in Japanese high school classes and tried their hand at sports such as baseball, kyudo and kendo. They also played friendly table tennis and badminton matches with Japanese students, filling the campus with joy and laughter.

Later in the program, teenage Chinese ambassadors stayed with their host families to experience life in Japan. With the warm hospitality and meticulous care of the host families, they enjoyed traditional Japanese cuisine, experienced natural hot springs and visited Chinese restaurants. The teens said they felt the warmth of the family.

As departure time approached, at 6 a.m., the teenage Chinese ambassadors prepared to board their flight, reluctant to part with their Japanese friends who came to see them off, with plans to meet again in Beijing .

The friendships we build in this short time can last a lifetime. When we parted ways, we could no longer hold back our tears, eager for our next meeting, said a student from the Beijing National Day School.

Read more

The China-Japan Teenage Ambassador Program serves as Beijing's flagship initiative in public diplomacy. Launched in 1996, It was held over 16 editions and attracted a total of 1,491 high school students from both countries. In October this year, Beijing will host 40 teenage Japanese ambassadors visiting China.