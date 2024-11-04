Gautam Gambhir news: Can't play Test match cricket like this; old video of Geoffrey Boycott trolling Gauti goes viral





India head coach Gautam Gambhir has been in the headlines for the past few days following India's loss to New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series. Since Gambhir became the head coach of the Indian senior cricket team, Rohit Sharma's men lost to Sri Lanka in an ODI series after 27 years before New Zealand recorded their first-ever Test series victory last week.

However, in an old video that went viral on social media, Geoffrey Boycott heavily criticized Gambhir when India toured England in 2014. When the first match ended in a draw, India won the second match before England bounced back with back-to-back wins. .

In the fifth Test at The Oval in London, Gambhir opened the batting with Murali Vijay at the other end. Gambhir, who had failed in the fourth Test, was welcomed with harsh criticism from commentator Boycott.

Boycott, a former England international and one of the most iconic voices in cricket commentary, wasted no words as Gambhir described the left-hander as rubbish. Gautam Gambhir is now marking his crease and he is one of those rubbish players in this Indian side,” Boycott was heard saying.

Surprisingly, Gambhirs remained at the crease for just one ball as, trying to leave a James Anderson delivery, he edged to Jos Buttler behind the wickets. Shortly after the dismissal, Boycott repeated: Well, he's rubbish, isn't he? I told you he can't bat in England. I have seen him play in almost all his 50 Test matches. Flat decks in India, where the ball doesn't bounce or do much. That's just crazy hitting.

What was Gambhir's Test average in England? Notably, England's Gambhirs Test average was 12.70. It was also Gambhir's last Test in England. In terms of his Test average, outside India he averages 43.61, while in India the former Indian cricketer has 40.73.

