Sports
Penn hockey falls to Brown to close out the season
Penn hockey continued to swing for the fences on Saturday after a 4-3 loss to Brown.
The regular season finale was a must for both teams looking to claim a spot in the playoffs. Both teams were well aware of their need for a win, which was evident in the way the level of play escalated throughout the match. Ultimately, the Bears (9-7, 4-3 Ivy) clinched their spot in the playoffs, causing the Quakers (4-12, 2-5) to lose again by one goal to end the season.
Brown was ready to play in the first quarter, keeping the ball on the pitch and eventually turning that intensity into an early goal attempt within the first two minutes. Fortunately for the Quakers, sophomore goalkeeper Ruby de Frees was able to match the Bears' intensity with a beautiful dive to save the try.
However, the rest of Penn's defense got off to a slower start, eventually allowing the Bears to sneak in an early goal on a penalty corner in the third minute. Brown went up 1-0.
Brown's early signs of dominance seemed to put the Quakers into high gear. After the Bears goal, the Red and Blue ran the ball onto the field and found their first goal on the stick of junior forward Livia Loozen. Loozen's sixth goal of the season came just 30 seconds after Browns, making the score 1-1.
Neither team stayed down for long in the first quarter, with the Bears finding the back of the net again six minutes later. However, after video review, the goal was disallowed as the score came after a foul committed during the match. conversion of shots.
The score remained tied for the rest of the first half and the game seemed to be quite back and forth with both teams playing at range, but the Quakers really seemed to find their footing after the Bears received a questionable yellow card.
With Brown midfielder Lucy Adams sidelined, the Quakers built some momentum. The team was able to prepare for freshman Riley Thomson, who neatly put a shot into the net. Her first collegiate goal had some spice as it flew past Brown's defense and goalkeeper.
The first half ended 2-1, with Red and Blue looking to dominate Brown.
The Bears turned up the intensity again in the third quarter with several early attempts going wide. Brown finally found the back of the net with an impressive fake-out that led to a clean drive into the net.
With the score now 2-2, Penn closed the third quarter with a series of corners. However, there were no shots on target.
The lack of production there came back to bite the Quakers as Brown continued to raise their level in the fourth quarter. The Bears led 4-2 and played a connecting game that allowed them to find the back of the net twice. Both times the Frees went down, essentially giving the Bears two free shots on goal.
The Quakers failed to generate a single try throughout the fourth quarter, which was in stark contrast to their dominant first half. In the final minute, the Red and Blue finally got back on the scoreboard with a penalty from junior defender/midfielder Amy Lanouette. Her shot put the Quakers up 4-3.
Unfortunately, the clock ran out before Penn could take advantage of this opportunity to force an overtime. So while Brown celebrated securing his spot in the Ivy League tournament, the Quakers saw their season come to an end.
This year's squad was quite young and will look to build on their 4-12 record next fall.
